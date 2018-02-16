White Reassigned to Belleville While McCormick Recalled
February 16, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Belleville Senators News Release
The Ottawa Senators have recalled forward Max McCormick from the Belleville Senators while also reassigning Colin White to Belleville.
McCormick leads Belleville in scoring this season with 27 points (eight goals) while also tallying a goal and an assist in six games with Ottawa.
White has eight goals and nine assists in 32 games with Belleville this season and has also scored two goals and three points in 15 games with Ottawa.
White will be available tonight for the Senators against the Toronto Marlies at the Yardmen Arena.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
• Digg this story
• Add to Del.icio.us
Tweet
American Hockey League Stories from February 16, 2018
- Rangers Recall Brandon Halverson from Hartford - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Join the Senators at the Yardmen Arena on Family Day - Belleville Senators
- Senators to Welcome Mick Foley as Part of Team's Tribute to Wrestling Night - Belleville Senators
- Heat Open up Weekend Series at Home against San Jose Starting Tonight - Stockton Heat
- Spencer Watson Reassigned from Manchester (ECHL) to Ontario - Ontario Reign
- White Reassigned to Belleville While McCormick Recalled - Belleville Senators
- Bring Your Dog Game, Toy Night and Winning Wednesday Upcoming - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Game Preview: Bears Clash with Rocket in First Ever Meeting - Hershey Bears
- Blue Jackets Assign Left Wing Sonny Milano to Monsters - Cleveland Monsters
- Rangers Assign Vinni Lettieri to Hartford - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Condors Host Alumni and Blackout Cancer Next Week - Bakersfield Condors
- Dallas Stars Recall Jason Dickinson - Texas Stars
- Game Day Build-Up: Senators vs. Marlies - February 16 - Belleville Senators
- Marlies Face Senators on Friday Night - Toronto Marlies
- Sound Tigers Head up I-95 to Face Bruins Tonight - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
- Coreau Earns 12th Career Shutout - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Coreau, Grand Rapids Tops Manitoba 1-0 - Manitoba Moose
- Special Teams Power Wolves to Franchise-Record 13th Consecutive Home Win - Chicago Wolves
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.