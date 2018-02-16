White Reassigned to Belleville While McCormick Recalled

February 16, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Belleville Senators News Release





The Ottawa Senators have recalled forward Max McCormick from the Belleville Senators while also reassigning Colin White to Belleville.

McCormick leads Belleville in scoring this season with 27 points (eight goals) while also tallying a goal and an assist in six games with Ottawa.

White has eight goals and nine assists in 32 games with Belleville this season and has also scored two goals and three points in 15 games with Ottawa.

White will be available tonight for the Senators against the Toronto Marlies at the Yardmen Arena.

