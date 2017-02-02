Wheeling's Maguire Named Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Month

PRINCETON, N.J. - Sean Maguire of the Wheeling Nailers has been named the Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Month for January.

The 23-year-old went 6-1-1 with two shutouts, a 1.79 goals-against average and a save percentage of .938 in nine appearances during the month.

Maguire allowed two goals or less in six of his eight starts in January and made at least 25 saves seven times. He made a personal season-high 38 saves on Jan. 13 at Toledo and ended the month on a four-game winning streak. Maguire was named ECHL Goaltender of the Week for the week ending Jan. 29 after going 2-0-0 with one shutout, a 1.00 goals-against average and a .962 save percentage in two appearances.

A native of Powell River, British Columbia, Maguire has appeared in 16 games for the Nailers this season posting a record of 9-5-1 with two shutouts. He ranks second in the league with a 2.51 goals-against average and is tied for sixth with a .913 save percentage.

Selected by the Pittsburgh Penguins in the fourth round (113th overall) of the 2012 NHL Entry Draft, Maguire spent the previous three seasons at Boston University appearing in 62 games with a career record of 29-29-1 with five shutouts, a 2.58 goals-against average and a save percentage of .922.

Runners Up: Joel Martin, Kalamazoo (6-1-1, 2.71 GAA, .923 save pct.) and Martin Ouellette, Reading (5-3-1, 1.97 GAA, .936 save pct.).

Also Nominated: Garrett Bartus (Fort Wayne), Jake Hildebrand (Indy), Brandon Anderson (Norfolk), Jake Paterson (Toledo) and Ryan Faragher (Utah).

PREVIOUS WINNERS

October Jamie Phillips, Tulsa Oilers

November Ryan Massa, Orlando Solar Bears

December Riley Gill, Allen Americans

