Wheeling's Maguire Named CCM ECHL Goaltender of the Week

January 31, 2017 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release





PRINCETON, N.J. - Sean Maguire of the Wheeling Nailers is the CCM ECHL Goaltender of the Week for Jan. 23-29.

Maguire went 2-0-0 with one shutout, a 1.00 goals-against average and a .962 save percentage in two appearances last week.

The 23-year-old made 25 saves in a 5-2 win against Quad City on Friday and stopped all 25 shots he faced in a 4-0 victory over Brampton on Saturday.

A native of Powell River, British Columbia, Maguire has appeared in 16 games for the Nailers this season posting a record of 9-5-1 with two shutouts. He ranks third in the league with a 2.51 goals-against average and is tied for sixth with a .913 save percentage.

Selected by the Pittsburgh Penguins in the fourth round (113th overall) of the 2012 NHL Entry Draft, Maguire spent the previous three seasons at Boston University appearing in 62 games with a career record of 29-29-1 with five shutouts, a 2.58 goals-against average and a save percentage of .922.

Runners Up: Martin Ouellette, Reading (3-0-1, 1.95 GAA, .942 save pct.) and Ryan Faragher, Utah (2-0-0, 2.00 GAA, .934 save pct.).

Also Nominated: Garrett Bartus (Fort Wayne), Jake Hildebrand (Indy) and Jake Paterson (Toledo).

PREVIOUS WINNERS

Oct. 14-16 Jake Hildebrand, Indy Fuel

Oct. 17-23 Brandon Halverson, Greenville Swamp Rabbits

Oct. 24-30 Doug Carr, Wheeling Nailers

Oct. 31-Nov. 6 Jamie Phillips, Tulsa Oilers

Nov. 7-13 Jake Hildebrand, Indy Fuel

Nov. 14-20 Adam Morrison, Rapid City Rush

Nov. 21-27 Kevin Carr, Alaska Aces

Nov. 28-Dec. 4 Riley Gill, Allen Americans

Dec. 5-11 Riley Gill, Allen Americans

Dec. 12-18 Clarke Saunders, Colorado Eagles

Dec. 19-23 Joel Martin, Kalamazoo Wings

Dec. 27-Jan. 1 Jake Paterson, Toledo Walleye

Jan. 2-8 Mark Visentin, Cincinnati Cyclones

Jan. 9-15 Brandon Anderson, Norfolk Admirals

Jan. 16-22 Jake Paterson, Toledo Walleye

ECHL Stories from January 31, 2017

