Wheeling's Maguire Named CCM ECHL Goaltender of the Week
January 31, 2017 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
PRINCETON, N.J. - Sean Maguire of the Wheeling Nailers is the CCM ECHL Goaltender of the Week for Jan. 23-29.
Maguire went 2-0-0 with one shutout, a 1.00 goals-against average and a .962 save percentage in two appearances last week.
The 23-year-old made 25 saves in a 5-2 win against Quad City on Friday and stopped all 25 shots he faced in a 4-0 victory over Brampton on Saturday.
A native of Powell River, British Columbia, Maguire has appeared in 16 games for the Nailers this season posting a record of 9-5-1 with two shutouts. He ranks third in the league with a 2.51 goals-against average and is tied for sixth with a .913 save percentage.
Selected by the Pittsburgh Penguins in the fourth round (113th overall) of the 2012 NHL Entry Draft, Maguire spent the previous three seasons at Boston University appearing in 62 games with a career record of 29-29-1 with five shutouts, a 2.58 goals-against average and a save percentage of .922.
Runners Up: Martin Ouellette, Reading (3-0-1, 1.95 GAA, .942 save pct.) and Ryan Faragher, Utah (2-0-0, 2.00 GAA, .934 save pct.).
Also Nominated: Garrett Bartus (Fort Wayne), Jake Hildebrand (Indy) and Jake Paterson (Toledo).
PREVIOUS WINNERS
Oct. 14-16 Jake Hildebrand, Indy Fuel
Oct. 17-23 Brandon Halverson, Greenville Swamp Rabbits
Oct. 24-30 Doug Carr, Wheeling Nailers
Oct. 31-Nov. 6 Jamie Phillips, Tulsa Oilers
Nov. 7-13 Jake Hildebrand, Indy Fuel
Nov. 14-20 Adam Morrison, Rapid City Rush
Nov. 21-27 Kevin Carr, Alaska Aces
Nov. 28-Dec. 4 Riley Gill, Allen Americans
Dec. 5-11 Riley Gill, Allen Americans
Dec. 12-18 Clarke Saunders, Colorado Eagles
Dec. 19-23 Joel Martin, Kalamazoo Wings
Dec. 27-Jan. 1 Jake Paterson, Toledo Walleye
Jan. 2-8 Mark Visentin, Cincinnati Cyclones
Jan. 9-15 Brandon Anderson, Norfolk Admirals
Jan. 16-22 Jake Paterson, Toledo Walleye
