Wheeling\\"s Gardiner Named CCM ECHL Rookie of the Month

News Release

PRINCETON, N.J. - Wheeling Nailers' forward Reid Gardiner is the CCM ECHL Rookie of the Month for January. Gardiner, who also received the honor in October, is the first player since Idaho's Jason Bast in 2014-15 to win multiple Rookie of the Month awards.

Gardiner scored 12 goals, added three assists and was a +9 in 10 games in January, helping the Nailers to a 9-3-2 record during the month.

A native of Humboldt, Saskatchewan, Gardiner tallied at least one point in nine of 10 games, and had four multi-point games including a hat trick in a 5-2 win at Worcester on Jan. 20 and two goals and an assist in a 4-2 victory over Manchester on Jan. 28.

The 22-year-old leads ECHL rookies, and is second overall in the league, with 26 goals while his 43 points are second among first-year players and tied for ninth overall.

Under contract with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton of the American Hockey League, Gardiner made his pro debut with the Penguins last season registering six points (3g-3a) in 23 games.

Prior to turning pro, Gardiner posted 257 points (124g-133a) in 290 career games in the Western Hockey League with Prince Albert and Kelowna.

Runner Up: Brendan Bradley, Kalamazoo (14 gp, 4g, 12a, 14 pts.).

Also Nominated: Ryan Lowney (Fort Wayne), Jack Burton (Indy), Spencer Watson (Manchester), Martins Dzierkals (Orlando), James de Haas (Reading), Patrick McCarron (Toledo), Austin Ortega (Utah), Kevin Dufour (Wichita) and Woody Hudson (Worcester).

