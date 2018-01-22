Wheeling Sweeps Weekend in Worcester

January 22, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) - Wheeling Nailers
News Release
WORCESTER, MA - The Wheeling Nailers skated away for home for three straight days, but the wins kept on going their way. Wheeling won two of the three contests it played in New England, finishing things off with a 4-2 triumph over the Worcester Railers at DCU Center on Sunday afternoon. Jeff Taylor, Troy Josephs, and Cody Wydo all collected a goal and an assist, while Adam Morrison made 28 saves for his fifth win in a row between the pipes.
The Nailers opened the scoring at the 12:59 mark of the first period, connecting on the power play for the third straight contest. Jeff Taylor dished the puck to Dylan Zink, who sent the puck toward the goal from the middle of the blueline. Zink's attempt got deflected to the bottom of the right circle, where the bouncing puck was swatted into the cage by Troy Josephs.
The second period started with a Worcester goal in a matter of just nine seconds, when Woody Hudson deposited the rebound of Nick Saracino's initial shot. Wheeling wasn't phased by the early strike, taking the lead back with a pair of power play markers. First up was Reid Gardiner, who collected his fifth goal of the weekend with a laser of a wrist shot from the left side of the slot, which rang in off of the crossbar. 1:49 later, Jeff Taylor got in on the fun, driving to the crease, where he shuffled in a loose puck from a setup by Josephs and Freddie Tiffels.
Brian Bowen tipped in Matt Lane's shot to briefly bring the Railers within one, before Cody Wydo tacked on an empty netter for the 4-2 Nailers victory.
Adam Morrison earned his fifth straight win in goal for Wheeling, stopping 28 of the 30 shots he faced. Eamon McAdam was the losing netminder for Worcester, making 27 saves on 30 shots.
The Nailers will play their next seven games at WesBanco Arena, starting with a WesBanco Winning Wednesday on January 24th against the Kalamazoo Wings at 7:05. That will be followed by a Frosty Friday on January 26th against the Reading Royals. The Manchester Monarchs will come to town on January 27th and 28th.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board
ECHL Stories from January 22, 2018
- Thunder Weekly - Wichita Thunder
- Weekly Sports League and Franchise Report - OSC Original by Dan Krieger
- Cyclones Outlast Mallards in Overtime 6-5 - Quad City Mallards
- LEAVEN'S PAIR NOT ENOUGH FOR SWEEP - Rapid City Rush
- OILERS TOP EAGLES THANKS TO FOUR-GOAL SECOND PERIOD - Tulsa Oilers
- Monarchs Melt IceMen, 10-4 - Manchester Monarchs
- Piccinich Helps Guide Solar Bears to 5-3 Win - Orlando Solar Bears
- Game Recap: POTENT POWER PLAY HELPS WINGS SMOTHER FUEL. - Kalamazoo Wings
- SLOW START DOOMS FUEL IN LOSS TO WINGS - Indy Fuel
- Sunday Not Fun for Railers in 4-2 Home Loss - Worcester Railers HC
- Corrin's Three-Point Night Leads Beast to Win over Royals - Brampton Beast
- Wheeling Sweeps Weekend in Worcester - Wheeling Nailers
- Beast Silence Royals with Three in the Second, 5-2 - Reading Royals
- 'Blades Comeback Bid Falls Short in 5-3 Loss to Orlando - Florida Everblades
- Orlando Solar Bears vs. Florida Everblades - Orlando Solar Bears
- Monarchs Game Day Capsule, January 23 - Manchester Monarchs
- Royals Have Unique Promotion to Finish Weekend vs. Beast - Reading Royals
- Rush Blast Utah on "Rush Fights Cancer Night" - Rapid City Rush
- CRANE HELPS SOLAR BEARS SECURE POINT IN OT LOSS. - Orlando Solar Bears
- Thunder Ends Home Skid with Win vs. Eagles - Wichita Thunder
- Fuel Win Third in a Row; Defeat Cincinnati 3-2. - Indy Fuel
- Mallards Rally Late, Stun Wings in Shootout. - Quad City Mallards
- Oilers' Comeback Too Little, Too Late on Pink Night. - Tulsa Oilers
- Winning Streak Comes to An End in 3-1 Loss at Wichita. - Colorado Eagles
- Game Recap: WINGS FALL VICTIM TO FURIOUS MALLARDS' COMEBACK. - Kalamazoo Wings
- MacAulay's Overtime GoalNets Florida a 3-2 Win over Orlando - Florida Everblades
- Besse Plays OT Hero as Ads Top Rays 3-2 - Norfolk Admirals
- 5,611 Fans at DCU Center Watch Railers Fall 5-2 to Nailers. - Worcester Railers HC
- Royals Outlast Beast in Shootout. - Brampton Beast
- Muse Stars with Career-High 47 Saves in Come-From-Behind Shootout. - Reading Royals
- Gardiner's Hat Trick Helps Nailers Ground Railers - Wheeling Nailers
- Monarchs Frozen by IceMen, 4-2 - Manchester Monarchs
- Nailers Loan Garrett Meurs to Manitoba Moose - Wheeling Nailers
- Weekend Home Stand with Stingrays Wraps Up - Norfolk Admirals
- Royals Look to Harness the Force of Their Fans on Star Wars Night - Reading Royals
- Sivak's Hat Trick Wins It in Overtime - Rapid City Rush
- Game Recap: Wings Explode for Eight Goals, Cruise Past Mallards - Kalamazoo Wings
- Fuel Begin Weekend with 6-3 Win over Allen - Indy Fuel
- WINGS ROLL PAST MALLARDS - Quad City Mallards
- Late Tie-Breaking Goal Vaults Steelheads to Victory over Oilers - Tulsa Oilers
- Admirals Storm Back in Last Minute, Fall in OT 3-2 - Norfolk Admirals
- Monarchs Wheel Past Nailers, 3-2 - Manchester Monarchs
- Railers Open Eleven Game Homestand with 5-3 Loss to IceMen - Worcester Railers HC
- Fucale and Todd Lead Beast to Big Win Over Adirondack - Brampton Beast
- Monarchs Maneuver Past Nailers, 3-2 - Wheeling Nailers
- Nailers Receive Four from AHL Penguins - Wheeling Nailers
- Nailers at Monarchs Game Day Snap Shot - Wheeling Nailers
- Brandon Anselmini Reassigned to Fuel - Indy Fuel
- Mallards Acquire Defenseman Armstrong - Quad City Mallards