Wheeling Sweeps Weekend in Worcester

WORCESTER, MA - The Wheeling Nailers skated away for home for three straight days, but the wins kept on going their way. Wheeling won two of the three contests it played in New England, finishing things off with a 4-2 triumph over the Worcester Railers at DCU Center on Sunday afternoon. Jeff Taylor, Troy Josephs, and Cody Wydo all collected a goal and an assist, while Adam Morrison made 28 saves for his fifth win in a row between the pipes.

The Nailers opened the scoring at the 12:59 mark of the first period, connecting on the power play for the third straight contest. Jeff Taylor dished the puck to Dylan Zink, who sent the puck toward the goal from the middle of the blueline. Zink's attempt got deflected to the bottom of the right circle, where the bouncing puck was swatted into the cage by Troy Josephs.

The second period started with a Worcester goal in a matter of just nine seconds, when Woody Hudson deposited the rebound of Nick Saracino's initial shot. Wheeling wasn't phased by the early strike, taking the lead back with a pair of power play markers. First up was Reid Gardiner, who collected his fifth goal of the weekend with a laser of a wrist shot from the left side of the slot, which rang in off of the crossbar. 1:49 later, Jeff Taylor got in on the fun, driving to the crease, where he shuffled in a loose puck from a setup by Josephs and Freddie Tiffels.

Brian Bowen tipped in Matt Lane's shot to briefly bring the Railers within one, before Cody Wydo tacked on an empty netter for the 4-2 Nailers victory.

Adam Morrison earned his fifth straight win in goal for Wheeling, stopping 28 of the 30 shots he faced. Eamon McAdam was the losing netminder for Worcester, making 27 saves on 30 shots.

