Wheeling Nailers Weekly Report, January 30

Wheeling Nailers Weekly Report, Jan. 30

Nailers Sweep Three-Game Homestand to End Eight-Win January

Last Week

Wed. 1/25 Toledo Walleye 6 @ WHEELING NAILERS 7 (overtime)

Hilbrich (Fick)

Quinney (Segalla, Miller)

Kwas (Schulze, Sorkin)

Currier (Kwas, Meurs)

Wydo (Quinney, Sorkin)

Schulze (Quinney, Sorkin)

Hilbrich (Quinney, Schulze)

Carr- 20/26

Fri. 1/27 Quad City Mallards 2 @ WHEELING NAILERS 5

Wydo (Schulze, Sorkin)

McMullan (unassisted)

Sorkin (Wydo, Burton)

Lloyd (Kwas)

Wydo (Schulze, Sorkin)

Maguire- 25/27

Sat. 1/28 Brampton Beast 0 @ WHEELING NAILERS 4

Burton (Sorkin, Boyle)

Currier (Lloyd)

Burton (Quinney, Sorkin)

Hilbrich (unassisted)

Maguire- 25/25

Sun. 1/29 WHEELING NAILERS 4 @ Kalamazoo Wings 5

Currier (Meurs, Quinney)

Quinney (Boyle, Hilbrich)

Ammon (Quinney)

Meurs (Currier, Fick)

Carr- 23/28

Last week, the Wheeling Nailers posted some incredible offensive numbers, as they won three of four games, while lighting the lamp 20 times. The goal scoring outburst began on Wednesday night, when the Nailers had to erase two separate two-goal deficits against the high flying Toledo Walleye. The final equalizing tally came with 18.9 seconds left in the third period, when Kevin Schulze ripped home a right circle wrist shot, sending the contest to overtime, tied 6-6. Christian Hilbrich provided the heroics during the last minute of the extra session, notching his second goal of the night for the 7-6 triumph. Gage Quinney, Jordan Kwas, Tyler Currier, and Cody Wydo also scored that evening. On Friday night, Wheeling again found itself behind by a pair, before rallying back with five straight strikes against the Quad City Mallards. Wydo (2), Nick Sorkin, and Darryl Lloyd all scored on what was a 4-for-7 power play, while Ross McMullan chipped in with an even strength tally in the 5-2 win. On Saturday night, goaltender Sean Maguire turned in a perfect performance, turning aside all 25 shots from the Brampton Beast. His goal support came in the form of Jarrett Burton (2), Currier, and Hilnbrich, as the Nailers were victorious, 4-0. On Sunday afternoon, Wheeling scored four times on the road against the Kalamazoo Wings, but a late goal off of a face-off allowed Kalamazoo to prevail, 5-4. Currier, Quinney, Andrew Ammon, and Garrett Meurs were the goal scorers in the finale.

The Nailers had a pair of streaks come to an end on Sunday afternoon, as they had previously won six straight games, while scoring in seven consecutive contests on the power play. Wheeling has had winning streaks of seven or more games five times in team history. Sunday's double zero in the power play goal column marked just the fourth time in 41 tilts, and the first time since November 26th that both teams were perfect on the penalty kill. January has been the best month of the 2016-17 campaign for the Nailers thus far, as they posted an 8-3-1 record, good for 17 points. Home ice has been extremely beneficial for Wheeling, who has gone 9-1-1 in its last 11 appearances at WesBanco Arena. Wednesday night was the first overtime win of the year for the Nailers, who have had four of their five games after regulation decided without needing a shootout. Prior to Sunday, Nick Sorkin had registered at least one point in six straight games and multiple points in five straight games, while jumping into the team lead in game winning goals (5) and power play points (16). Wheeling's rookie class had a strong showing in the month of January, led by Christian Hilbrich and Gage Quinney, who combined for 35 points and a +29 rating.

This Week

Thu. 2/2 WHEELING NAILERS @ Cincinnati Cyclones, 7:35

Fri. 2/3 WHEELING NAILERS @ Kalamazoo Wings, 7:00

Sat. 2/4 Reading Royals @ WHEELING NAILERS, 8:05

This week, the Wheeling Nailers will start the month of February by playing the first of four straight games against teams from four different divisions. The first tilt of the week takes place on Thursday, when the Nailers complete their season series with the Cincinnati Cyclones at US Bank Arena. All three clashes between Wheeling and Cincinnati have been decided by one goal, with the Cyclones winning two of the three, including an overtime result at WesBanco Arena on January 8th. Last weekend, Cincinnati was swept in a three-game series at Missouri, falling nine points out of the fourth and final playoff spot in the South Division. On Friday night, the Nailers will return to the place they just left - Wings Event Center in Kalamazoo. Wheeling has won four of six games against the Wings this season, after getting edged out, 5-4 on Sunday. Kalamazoo has put together a five-game winning streak to pull within two points of Quad City for fourth place in the Central Division. On Saturday night, the Nailers will come back to home ice for the first of four February matches at WesBanco Arena, when they take on the Reading Royals. Reading has won three of the five meetings thus far this season, but Wheeling was victorious in its last trip to Santander Arena, 2-1 on January 21st. The Royals currently have a four-point lead over the Nailers for second place in the North Division, meaning two big points will be on the line on Saturday.

Upcoming Home Games/Promotions

Sat. 2/4- Princesses & Pirates Night - Dress up and meet characters from popular movies & TV shows

Wed. 2/15- McDonald's $6 Kids Tickets, WesBanco Winning Wednesday

Fri. 2/17- Flat Screen Friday Presented by the Highlands, Frosty Friday

Sat. 2/18- A Valley Divided - Steelers vs. Browns Night, Special Guest Appearances by Merril Hoge & Earnest Byner, Wear Your Favorite Football Team's Attire to the Game

Fri. 3/10- Flat Screen Friday Presented by the Highlands, Frosty Friday

Nailers Leaders

Goals: 15, Jordan Kwas & Cody Wydo

Assists: 27, Kevin Schulze

Points: 37, Nick Sorkin

Penalty Minutes: 83, Garrett Meurs

Plus/Minus: +22, Christian Hilbrich

Wins: 10, Doug Carr

Goals Against Average: 2.51, Sean Maguire

Save Percentage: .913, Sean Maguire

Shutouts: 2, Sean Maguire

North Division Standings

1. Manchester Monarchs 26-11-3-4, 59 pts.

2. Reading Royals 25-14-1-2, 53 pts.

3. WHEELING NAILERS 23-15-3-0, 49 pts.

4. Adirondack Thunder 21-13-4-3, 47 pts.

5. Brampton Beast 21-15-2-3, 47 pts.

6. Elmira Jackals 9-28-5-0, 23 pts.

