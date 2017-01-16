Wheeling Nailers Weekly Report, January 16

January 16, 2017 - ECHL (ECHL) - Wheeling Nailers News Release





Nailers Ride into All-Star Break After Sunday's Win in Kalamazoo

Last Week

Wed. 1/11 Toledo Walleye 2 @ WHEELING NAILERS 5

Kwas (Burton, Sorkin)

Currier (Hilbrich, Schulze)

Quinney (Currier)

Hilbrich (unassisted)

Segalla (Schulze)

Maguire- 31/33

Fri. 1/13 WHEELING NAILERS 3 @ Toledo Walleye 4

Ammon (Quinney, Hilbrich)

Stern (Ammon)

Hilbrich (Segalla, Wydo)

Maguire- 38/42

Sat. 1/14 Kalamazoo Wings 5 @ WHEELING NAILERS 1

Stern (Kwas, Hilbrich)

Carr- 19/24 (L), Maguire- 13/13

Sun. 1/15 WHEELING NAILERS 5 @ Kalamazoo Wings 2

Hilbrich (Quinney)

Webster (Hilbrich)

Hilbrich (Quinney)

Kwas (Sorkin, Webster)

Hilbrich (Currier, Meurs)

Maguire- 28/30

Last week, the Wheeling Nailers played four games in five days, as they finished the unofficial first half of the season, entering into the All-Star Break. The busy week began on Wednesday night at WesBanco Arena, when the Nailers took down the league-leading Toledo Walleye for the second time in six days. Jordan Kwas had the lone Wheeling goal in the first two periods, as the game entered the third with a 1-1 deadlock. The home team exploded forward in the final stanza, as Tyler Currier, Gage Quinney, Christian Hilbrich, and Ryan Segalla all lit the lamp, giving the Nailers a 5-2 triumph. Currier and Quinney netted their goals 38 seconds apart from each other. On Friday night, Wheeling looked to make it three wins in a row over Toledo, when it traveled to Huntington Center. Unfortunately, the Nailers fell one goal short of the prize in a seesaw affair. Andrew Ammon and Brett Stern gave the visitors a 2-1 lead in the opening stanza, but the Walleye responded with three straight strikes to go ahead, 4-2. Hilbrich trimmed the margin to one, but that was as close as it got, as Toledo prevailed, 4-3. On Saturday night, a sellout crowd of 5,040 visited WesBanco Arena for Star Wars Night, but the force was with the visiting Kalamazoo Wings. Kalamazoo opened up a 3-0 lead in the first period, then added two more tallies in the middle frame, going on to the 5-1 win. Stern had the lone marker for Team Jedi. On Sunday afternoon, the Nailers got revenge on the Wings, as the two clubs traveled to Wings Event Center. Hilbrich's dominant week continued with two goals in the first period, and he was joined on the scoresheet by Michael Webster, who helped Wheeling build a 3-0 advantage. Kwas and Hilbrich both dented the twine in period two, and the Nailers were victorious, 5-2. Sean Maguire appeared in all four games between the pipes, going 2-1-0 with a no-decision, while facing at least 30 shots in each of his three starts.

The Nailers enter the All-Star Break with a mark of 18-14-3, which is good for 39 points. Wheeling will reach the official midway mark of the season with its first game after the vacation. The Nailers have gone 3-3-0 in the first six games of their season series against the Walleye, who have just seven regulation losses all year. Christian Hilbrich became the third Wheeling player this season to record a hat trick, joining Josh Shalla and Adam Krause. All three hat tricks have come against Central Division opponents (2 vs. KAL, 1 vs. FW). Gage Quinney has picked up at least one point in six of eight games since returning to the lineup. Brett Stern had goals in back-to-back games, before getting the call to go to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton. Stern becomes the ninth player on the 2016-17 roster to reach the AHL, while his streaks of 106 straight regular season games and 132 straight games overall with the Nailers came to their conclusions. Two team streaks also ended last week, as Wheeling suffered its first regulation loss at home since December 14th, while securing its first road victory since November 20th. In Friday's game, the Nailers finished off Toledo with a four-goal third period, marking the fourth time this season that the team has scored four times in a single frame. Both home-and-home series played during the week resulted in splits, bringing Wheeling's record in home-and-home sets to 2-0-4.

This Week

Fri. 1/20 WHEELING NAILERS @ Norfolk Admirals, 7:30

Sat. 1/21 WHEELING NAILERS @ Reading Royals, 7:00

This week, the Wheeling Nailers will ease their way out of the All-Star Break, playing a couple of games on enemy ice. On Friday night, the Nailers will make their lone visit of the season to Norfolk Scope Arena, where they will collide with the Norfolk Admirals. 2016-17 hasn't been very kind to the Admirals, who currently reside in seventh place in the South Division with a 12-20-4 record. However, Norfolk cruised into the break with six consecutive wins, culminating with a 2-1 edging of the Atlanta Gladiators on Monday afternoon. The other victories during the stretch came against Adirondack, Elmira (2), and Greenville (2). Wheeling will see a familiar face when it takes the ice on Friday, as 2016 Eastern Conference Champion Paul Cianfrini signed with the Admirals earlier this season. Since joining his new team, Cianfrini has one assist and six penalty minutes in 13 games. On Saturday night, Wheeling will make its final trip of the season to Reading for a showdown with the Royals. Reading has jumped ahead 3-1 in the season series, thanks to back-to-back triumphs at Santander Arena, while the Nailers picked up their lone win against their division rivals at home on November 11th. The Royals won two of three games against the Elmira Jackals over the weekend, and have leaped into a tie for second place in the North Division, with a 21-13-2 record.

Upcoming Home Games/Promotions

Wed. 1/25- McDonald's $6 Kids Tickets, WesBanco Winning Wednesday

Fri. 1/27- Flat Screen Friday Presented by The Highlands, Frosty Friday

Sat. 1/28- Pittsburgh Penguins Night Starring Pascal Dupuis Presented by Main Street Bank & Ogden Newspapers

Sat. 2/4- Princesses & Pirates Night - Dress up and meet characters from popular movies & TV shows

Wed. 2/15- McDonald's $6 Kids Tickets, WesBanco Winning Wednesday

Nailers Leaders

Goals: 13, Garrett Meurs

Assists: 23, Kevin Schulze

Points: 29, Kevin Schulze

Penalty Minutes: 65, Garrett Meurs

Plus/Minus: +20, Kevin Schulze

Wins: 8, Doug Carr

Goals Against Average: 2.80, Sean Maguire

Save Percentage: .905, Sean Maguire

Shutouts: 1, JP Anderson & Sean Maguire

North Division Standings

1. Manchester Monarchs 23-10-1-2, 49 pts.

2. Reading Royals 21-13-1-1, 44 pts.

3. Brampton Beast 20-13-2-2, 44 pts.

4. Adirondack Thunder 17-11-3-3, 40 pts.

5. WHEELING NAILERS 18-14-3-0, 39 pts.

6. Elmira Jackals 8-22-5-0, 21 pts.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...

• Digg this story

• Add to Del.icio.us

Tweet





ECHL Stories from January 16, 2017

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.