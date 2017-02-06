Wheeling Nailers Weekly Report, February 6

Nailers Earn Points in Three Straight, Prior to Week-Long Series in Idaho

Last Week

Thu. 2/2 WHEELING NAILERS 3 @ Cincinnati Cyclones 4 (overtime)

Meurs (Quinney, Stern)

Wydo (Quinney, Kwas)

Burton (Hilbrich, Schulze)

Maguire- 18/22

Fri. 2/3 WHEELING NAILERS 3 @ Kalamazoo Wings 2

Kwas (Meurs, Currier)

Lloyd (Burton, Kwas)

Quinney (unassisted)

Carr- 26/28

Sat. 2/4 Reading Royals 4 @ WHEELING NAILERS 3 (overtime)

Lloyd (Burton, Wydo)

Kwas (Boyle, Schulze)

Fick (Burton, Schulze)

Maguire- 26/30

Last week, the Wheeling Nailers earned points in all three of their games, going 1-0-2 in a span of a little more than 48 hours. The week began on Thursday night in Cincinnati, where Garrett Meurs opened the scoring for the Nailers. Wheeling fell behind twice, before rallying back with Cody Wydo's goal in the opening minute of the third period, then receiving an equalizer during the last ten seconds of regulation from Jarrett Burton. However, a power play in overtime proved to be the difference, as the Cyclones skated away winners, 4-3. Friday night turned out to be better, despite facing a rested Kalamazoo Wings squad, following a long evening of travel. The two sides exchanged goals in the opening stanza, with Jordan Kwas lighting the lamp for Wheeling. During the closing two minutes of the middle frame, the Nailers pulled ahead with goals from Darryl Lloyd and Gage Quinney. Former Wheeling blueliner Kyle Bushee made the score 3-2, and that's how it stood, as Doug Carr led the Nailers into the win column with 26 saves. On Saturday night, Wheeling never trailed in regulation, building a 2-0 lead on goals by Lloyd and Kwas, then a 3-2 advantage, courtesy of Danny Fick. Unfortunately, the Reading Royals only needed one lead for the victory, and that came at the 2:11 mark of overtime, when the visitors escaped with the 4-3 decision.

The Nailers have earned points in nine of their last ten games, posting a 7-1-2 record since January 15th. Sean Maguire has helped his team earn at least one point in six consecutive starts, going 4-0-2. Jarrett Burton's tying goal on Thursday was Wheeling's third of the year with the goaltender pulled, and second in the last minute. Darryl Lloyd made his first return to his former stomping grounds at Wings Event Center on Friday, and promptly found the back of the net, as he has four goals in six games this season. Lloyd's marker on Saturday night was the fastest to open a game for the Nailers in 2016-17, as only 28 seconds had ticked off of the clock. Wheeling has needed to play extra hockey on seven occasions this season, and six of those have been decided in the five-minute period. Since the change in format last year, only five of 21 contests have progressed to shootouts. The Nailers closed out their season slate against the South Division, going 2-3-3. Wheeling has a winning record against each of the other three groupings. Garrett Meurs collected his 100th professional point on Thursday, while Tyler Currier appeared in his 200th professional game on Saturday.

This Week

Wed. 2/8 WHEELING NAILERS @ Idaho Steelheads, 9:10

Fri. 2/10 WHEELING NAILERS @ Idaho Steelheads, 9:10

Sat. 2/11 WHEELING NAILERS @ Idaho Steelheads, 9:10

This week, the Wheeling Nailers will embark on a brand new road trip, as they will travel to Boise, Idaho for the first time in team history. There, they will take the ice for a three-game series against the Mountain Division's Idaho Steelheads. Leaving the Eastern Time Zone is nothing new for Wheeling, but this will be the farthest trip for the club since a three-city voyage to Anchorage, San Diego, and Bakersfield in 2005. The Nailers have already met up with one of Idaho's division rivals this season, as they swept a two-game set from Utah at WesBanco Arena in early December. Oddly enough, Wheeling will already be the third Atlantic Division opponent for the Steelheads, who won two of three games against Reading in October, before snagging two more wins in three contests against Adirondack in November. All six of those tilts took place at CenturyLink Arena. Idaho currently occupies third place in the Mountain Division, leading Alaska by one point and Utah by five points, while trailing Allen and Colorado by seven points each. The Steelheads are winless in their last six games, after being swept in consecutive weekend series by the two clubs closest below them - Alaska and Utah. This will be the first of two sets between the teams this season, as Wheeling fans will see Idaho at WesBanco Arena for the first time ever on March 22, 24, and 25.

Upcoming Home Games/Promotions

Wed. 2/15- McDonald's $6 Kids Tickets, WesBanco Winning Wednesday

Fri. 2/17- Flat Screen Friday Presented by the Highlands, Frosty Friday

Sat. 2/18- A Valley Divided - Steelers vs. Browns Night, Special Guest Appearances by Merril Hoge & Earnest Byner, Wear Your Favorite Football Team's Attire to the Game

Fri. 3/10- Flat Screen Friday Presented by the Highlands, Frosty Friday

Sat. 3/11- Duck Dynasty Night Starring John Godwin & Justin Martin, Camouflage Hat Giveaway (First 2,500 Fans)

Nailers Leaders

Goals: 17, Jordan Kwas

Assists: 30, Kevin Schulze

Points: 37, Kevin Schulze & Nick Sorkin

Penalty Minutes: 83, Garrett Meurs

Plus/Minus: +22, Christian Hilbrich

Wins: 11, Doug Carr

Goals Against Average: 2.68, Sean Maguire

Save Percentage: .906, Sean Maguire

Shutouts: 2, Sean Maguire

North Division Standings

1. Manchester Monarchs 28-11-4-4, 64 pts.

2. Reading Royals 28-14-1-2, 59 pts.

3. Adirondack Thunder 24-13-4-3, 55 pts.

4. WHEELING NAILERS 24-15-5-0, 53 pts.

5. Brampton Beast 24-15-2-3, 53 pts.

6. Elmira Jackals 9-31-5-0, 23 pts.

-

