Wheeling Nailers Weekly Report, December 26

December 26, 2016 - ECHL (ECHL) - Wheeling Nailers News Release





Wheeling Nailers Weekly Report, Dec. 26

Nailers Look to Continue Pre-Holiday Roll as 2016 Draws to a Close

Last Week

Tue. 12/20 Manchester Monarchs 3 @ WHEELING NAILERS 4

Hilbrich (Krause, Schulze)

Sorkin (Meurs)

Fick (Krause)

Kwas (Schulze, Webster)

Maguire- 23/26

Thu. 12/22 Cincinnati Cyclones 1 @ WHEELING NAILERS 2

Krause (Hilbrich, Webster)

Army (Currier, Sorkin)

Maguire- 16/17

Last week, the Wheeling Nailers skated into the holiday break on a roll, as they won both of their games at WesBanco Arena. On Tuesday night, the Nailers fell behind on three separate occasions, but rallied back each time, and ultimately scored the final goal of the contest, which turned out to be the game winner. The score was deadlocked at two after the first period, with Wheeling getting its goals from a Christian Hilbrich breakaway, and Nick Sorkin's snipe as he glided into the slot. The Manchester Monarchs regained the lead at 3-2, but Danny Fick had an answer firing home his first tally of the campaign from the right point. In the third period, Jordan Kwas produced the first and only lead of the night for the Nailers, when he threaded a shot through two sets of legs and into the back of the net, as Wheeling prevailed, 4-3. On Thursday night, the Nailers never trailed, as defense and goaltending stood tall against the Cincinnati Cyclones. The teams exchanged markers in the first period, with Adam Krause striking for Wheeling, when he banged in a rebound at the top of the crease. Derek Army put the home team on top in the middle frame, redirecting in Tyler Currier's right circle attempt. Sean Maguire made the 2-1 score stand up, as he earned both wins, making 23 and 16 saves respectively.

The Nailers have won three of their last four games overall, and are 5-1-0 at WesBanco Arena thus far in December. Three of the five home wins have occurred in comeback fashion, including Tuesday, when three one-goal deficits were erased. Danny Fick scored his first goal of the season, becoming the 20th member of the 2016-17 squad to turn on the red light. Jordan Kwas followed that by netting the game winning goal, giving him the most on the team with three. Kwas has scored on eight of his 31 shots, leading the way with a 25.8% shooting percentage. Sean Maguire earned his first professional win on Tuesday. Brett Stern played in his 100th professional regular season game on Thursday. Also in Thursday's game, Wheeling defeated Cincinnati for its first win of the season against a South Division opponent. The Nailers won the special teams battle against the Cyclones, scoring once on the power play, while posting a perfect performance on the penalty kill. A power play goal has been scored by Wheeling or its opposition in 23 of 26 games this season, including each of the last ten.

This Week

Tue. 12/27 WHEELING NAILERS @ Toledo Walleye, 7:15

Fri. 12/30 WHEELING NAILERS @ Reading Royals, 7:00

Sat. 12/31 Elmira Jackals @ WHEELING NAILERS, 6:05

This week, the Wheeling Nailers will close out the 2016 calendar year, already having guaranteed themselves a winning record prior to the flip of the calendar. On Tuesday night, Wheeling will travel to Toledo, where it is the only road team to earn a regulation victory thus far this season. The Walleye upended the Nailers, 6-1 in Wheeling on November 4th, before Wheeling exacted revenge 5-2 the following night at Huntington Center. Toledo currently owns the best mark in the ECHL, going 21-4-1 in its first 26 games. The Walleye dropped a 3-2 shootout decision to Kalamazoo on Friday, but still has points in five straight outings. On Friday night, the Nailers will return to North Division play, when they face the Reading Royals at Santander Arena. Reading has won two of the first three meetings between the two sides, including a 4-2 result in its home building on November 30th. The Nailers currently trail the Royals by two points for the fourth and final playoff spot in the group, but hold two games in hand. On Saturday night, Wheeling will take the ice against the Elmira Jackals for the first time in 2016-17. Last season, the Jackals got the upper hand in four of six tilts, including all three in West Virginia. This year has been a frustrating one for Elmira, who occupies the basement of the North Division, with a 6-15-5 record. The Nailers have 13 wins all-time on New Year's Eve, but are in search of their first since 2010 and first at home since 2009.

Upcoming Home Games/Promotions

Sat. 12/31- New Year's Eve Presented by Wheeling Island Hotel, Casino, Racetrack, Throwback Night, Nailers Wear Thunderbirds Jerseys, All Tickets are $10, Bam Bam Sticks Giveaway (all), Wine Tasting, McDonald's Family Four Packs Available

Fri. 1/6- Flat Screen Friday Presented by The Highlands, Frosty Friday

Sun. 1/8- Family Funday, McDonald's $6 Kids Tickets, Post Game Skate With the Team (Odd-Numbered Players)

Wed. 1/11- McDonald's $6 Kids Tickets, WesBanco Winning Wednesday

Sat. 1/14- Star Wars Night, Nailers Wear Jedi Uniforms, Backpack Giveaway (First 1,000 Kids) Presented by Dick's Sporting Goods & Main Street Bank, Scout Night (Boys & Girls)

Nailers Leaders

Goals: 9, Derek Army, Garrett Meurs, Cody Wydo

Assists: 19, Kevin Schulze

Points: 23, Kevin Schulze

Penalty Minutes: 52, Brett Stern

Plus/Minus: +14, Kevin Schulze

Wins: 8, Doug Carr

Goals Against Average: 3.27, Doug Carr

Save Percentage: .891, Doug Carr

Shutouts: 1, JP Anderson

North Division Standings

1. Manchester Monarchs 19-8-1-1, 40 pts.

2. Brampton Beast 17-8-1-2, 37 pts.

3. Adirondack Thunder 15-7-2-3, 35 pts.

4. Reading Royals 15-11-1-1, 32 pts.

5. WHEELING NAILERS 14-10-2-0, 30 pts.

6. Elmira Jackals 6-15-5-0, 17 pts.

-Nailers-

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...

• Digg this story

• Add to Del.icio.us

Tweet





ECHL Stories from December 26, 2016

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.