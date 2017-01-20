What's up next for Atlanta United?

The MLS Expansion Draft, trade window activity, the 2017 schedule release, the SuperDraft, and multiple player signings have highlighted Atlanta United's first-ever official MLS offseason. It's been a busy few months for the expansion club, on top of three years of anticipation since the Atlanta was awarded an MLS franchise in 2014, and it's all about to come to fruition. The team has acquired the majority of its pieces, and players have already started to arrive and settle in Atlanta.

Now the time has come. The moment everyone has been waiting for: when cleats hit the field for the very first time. On Jan. 23, Atlanta United will head to Bradenton, Fla. where they will train for the beginning of MLS Preseason.

Starting next week, it's a nonstop freight train into the 2017 regular season as the team will practice together, compete in preseason matches, build chemistry and lay its foundation. After a month of preparation and training, the eventful preseason will then culminate in Atlanta's official MLS home opener on March 5 against New York Red Bulls.

Here's a look at what's ahead for Atlanta United:

Jan 23 | MLS Preseason Begins

On Monday, Atlanta United technical staff and players will report to training camp in Bradenton, Fla. at IMG Academy. This will mark the first time in club history that the group gathers together as a team on a field. Make sure to follow our social channels for an inside look and exclusive coverage through our inaugural preseason.

Feb 11 | Preseason Match vs Chattanooga

The initial few weeks of training will lead into the team's first on-field competition when Atlanta United travel to Chattanooga, Tenn. to take on NPSL side Chattanooga FC in a preseason match. Just an hour and a half down the road from Atlanta, there is sure to be a sea of ATL UTD fans raving to see their team battle it out for the very first time. You can witness the history and join the fun by purchasing tickets to the match here.

Feb 18, Feb 22, Feb 25 | Carolina Challenge Cup

Shortly after the Chattanooga match, Atlanta United will travel to Charleston, S.C. where their USL affiliate, Charleston Battery, will host a four-team round robin preseason tournament which will also feature Columbus Crew SC and the reigning MLS Cup Champions Seattle Sounders. View the full schedule and purchase tickets for the Carolina Challenge Cup here.

March 5 | Inaugural Home Opener

The most anticipated moment since the announcement of Major League Soccer officially coming to Atlanta: the inaugural MLS game for Atlanta United. Watch the Red, Black, & Gold take the field for Atlanta's first ever MLS match in club history as they take on New York Red Bulls March 5 at Bobby Dodd Stadium. To attend the match, you can:

Buy season tickets and become a Founding Member Purchase a 4-game pack (limited availability) Sign-up for the exclusive single game ticket pre-sale

