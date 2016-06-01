What Do We Want? MORE GOALS

January 4, 2017 - Federal Hockey League (FHL) - Danbury Titans News Release





Weekend Recap!

Titans Shut Out Nationals, 3-0

The Titans and Nationals came into this match-up following a brief Christmas break to resume action before the end of 2016. The crowd was cheering on the Titans in full force in a packed arena. The game was physical and the offense was well rounded for the Titans in the face of their 3-0 shutout victory.

Danbury Titans VS. Berlin River Drivers

First Responders Night Presented by Cultec, Inc.

01.06.16 - 7:15pm

Danbury Titans VS. St. Clair Shores

City Center Night Presented by 1 Kennedy Flats / Faith & Family

01.07.16 - 7:15pm

Nikita Ivandikov

We sat down Titans goalie, Nikita Ivandikov, to find our more about him.

Nikita is from Khabarovsk Russia. This is his second season with the Titans.

Jersey Number: 1

Shoots: Lefty

Favorite Hockey Moment: First shoot out in FHL

Favorite Food: Pasta Carbonara / Borsch

Favorite Musician: Five Finger Death Punch

Favorite Player: Sergei Bobrovsky

Favorite Place in Danbury: Danbury Ice Arena

What would you be doing if you weren't playing hockey? Playing Soccer with Bears

The Titans are Proud to Welcome the Following Groups:

Friday: Coastal Storm Softball and Great Plain Elementary School

Saturday: Bethel, Brookfield, Danbury High School Hockey (BBD IceCats),

St. Joseph's School Brookfield, St. Gregory The Great School

Booster Club!

The 50-50 winner on Wednesday, 12/28, took home $313 on a night that saw a very full arena. Let's keep that up! The Booster Club's Winter Bash will take place Sunday, January 22 from 3-6 PM. Details can be found on our Facebook page, HERE! It's not too late to take advantage of special Member pricing - see us at our table in the lobby for membership details!

Danbury Titans | (203)942-2003 | DanburyTitans.com

