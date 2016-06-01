What Do We Want? MORE GOALS
January 4, 2017 - Federal Hockey League (FHL) - Danbury Titans News Release
You don't want to miss this
Weekend Recap!
Titans Shut Out Nationals, 3-0
The Titans and Nationals came into this match-up following a brief Christmas break to resume action before the end of 2016. The crowd was cheering on the Titans in full force in a packed arena. The game was physical and the offense was well rounded for the Titans in the face of their 3-0 shutout victory.
Danbury Titans VS. Berlin River Drivers
First Responders Night Presented by Cultec, Inc.
01.06.16 - 7:15pm
Danbury Titans VS. St. Clair Shores
City Center Night Presented by 1 Kennedy Flats / Faith & Family
01.07.16 - 7:15pm
Beat the line, buy your tickets online!
Nikita Ivandikov
We sat down Titans goalie, Nikita Ivandikov, to find our more about him.
Nikita is from Khabarovsk Russia. This is his second season with the Titans.
Jersey Number: 1
Shoots: Lefty
Favorite Hockey Moment: First shoot out in FHL
Favorite Food: Pasta Carbonara / Borsch
Favorite Musician: Five Finger Death Punch
Favorite Player: Sergei Bobrovsky
Favorite Place in Danbury: Danbury Ice Arena
What would you be doing if you weren't playing hockey? Playing Soccer with Bears
The Titans are Proud to Welcome the Following Groups:
Friday: Coastal Storm Softball and Great Plain Elementary School
Saturday: Bethel, Brookfield, Danbury High School Hockey (BBD IceCats),
St. Joseph's School Brookfield, St. Gregory The Great School
Booster Club!
The 50-50 winner on Wednesday, 12/28, took home $313 on a night that saw a very full arena. Let's keep that up! The Booster Club's Winter Bash will take place Sunday, January 22 from 3-6 PM. Details can be found on our Facebook page, HERE! It's not too late to take advantage of special Member pricing - see us at our table in the lobby for membership details!
A Big Thanks to our 2016-17 Sponsors!
Fairfield County Bank - Family and Children's Aide - Decker Tool Rental
Unilock - Bruce Bennett Nissan - Mobile Rescue
Papa John's - Vision Designs - Ideal Furniture
Hocon Gas - Ingersoll Auto - Barden Corporation
Flagstar Bank - Mitchell Oil Co. - Buffalo Wild Wings
Cultec - Elmer's Diner - Dental Associates of CT
Tribuna - StraiTek - TK's American Cafe
Webster Bank - Virtual Density - Mack Media Group
Three Brothers Diner - Kennedy Flats - House of Warmth
NULO - CityCenter Danbury - New Fairfield Press, Inc.
Aflac - M & T Bank - Two Steps Downtown Grille
Hamlin Cycles - Danbury Orthopedics - YardApes
Equale & Cirone - Arthur Murray - Jersey Mike's
La Quinta - Sleep Number - Western Connecticut State University
The Edge Performance Training - Savings Bank of Danbury - C2 Education
Christie and Company - Calibrate Marketing and Mentoring - Tiger's Den
Hartsburg Chiropractic - Urgent Care - Vision Designs
Complete Payroll Solutions - 1st and 10 Sports Bar - Insurlynx
Danbury Arena Can Get You on the Ice Today!
Public Sessions - Learn to Skate - Birthday Parties
Learn to Play Hockey Clinics
Click here to find out more!
Danbury Titans | (203)942-2003 | DanburyTitans.com
• Discuss this story on the Federal Hockey League message board...
• Digg this story
• Add to Del.icio.us
Tweet
Federal Hockey League Stories from January 4, 2017
- What Do We Want? MORE GOALS - Danbury Titans
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.