Whalen Drives in Five, Leads Cards to Clutch Win

News Release

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. - 3B Brady Whalen drove in a career-best five runs on Saturday night, the last three put Johnson City ahead for good, as the Cardinals edged out the Danville Braves, 9-8, in front of 2,623 fans at TVA Credit Union Ballpark.

With the win, the Redbirds improved their overall mark to 13-17 on the campaign. Danville's record dropped to 15-15 with the defeat.

Trailing 7-6 with two out in the bottom of the fourth, CF Chase Pinder (1-4, 2 R, BB, 2 SO) drew a walk and LF Wadye Ynfante (2-4, 2 R, 2B, BB, SO) reached on a single to left. After a wild pitch, DH Luis Bandes (0-4, R, BB, 3 SO) earned a four-pitch free pass to the load the bases. On a 3-2 pitch, Whalen (3-4, R, 2 2B, 5 RBI, BB, SO) smashed a rocket into the right-centerfield gap. All the runners crossed the plate on the three-run double, giving the Redbirds a 9-7 lead.

Danville managed to a get a run in the eighth on an error, but that's as close as they would get. The triumverate of RHP Jake Walsh (2.0 IP, BB, 2 SO), LHP Fabian Blanco (1.2 IP, H, R, BB, 3 SO) and LHP Jacob Patterson (1.1 IP, 2 SO) shut the door on the Braves to seal the win.

The D-Braves struck first by scoring a pair in the top of the first. With one on and two outs, C Drew Lugbauer (1-5, R, HR, 2 RBI, 2 SO) mashed a liner over the rightfield wall for a two-run homer. The jack - his Appalachian League-best eighth of the year - put Danville up, 2-0.

Johnson City wasted no time in answering, crossing the a season-best six times in the opening frame. The first three men to come to the plate reached base and a wild pitch allowed SS Imeldo Diaz (1-3, R) to come home, cutting the deficit to 2-1. With men at second and third, Whalen cranked a two-run, two-bagger off the left field wall, giving the Redbirds their first lead, 3-2.

The next batter - RF Jonathan Rivera (1-4, R, HR, 2 RBI, SO) - continued the attack, as he smashed a towering blast over the fence in left for a two-run dinger. The homer - his first of the season - made it a 5-2 Cardinals lead. Two batters later, C Cameron Knight (1-4, R, HR, RBI) ripped a line shot over the scoreboard in left for a solo homer. His long ball - the first of his professional career - capped off the six-run frame and extended the advantage to 6-2.

Danville responded, scoring at least one tally in the second through fourth innings. In the second, a throwing error allowed a run score, trimming the Johnson City lead to 6-3. SS Kevin Maitan (3-5, R, HR, 2 RBI, SO) poked an solo shot to left in the third - his first of his career - to pull the Braves within, 6-4.

In the fourth, a sacrifice fly to left by 2B Derian Cruz (1-4, R, RBI), as well as a run-scoring double from DH Bradley Keller (1-4, R, 2B, RBI, BB, SO) and single from Maitan scratched three men across, putting the Braves back ahead briefly, 7-6.

RHP Edwar Ramirez (4.0 IP, 9 H, 7 R, 6 ER, 2 BB, 4 SO) did not receive a decision on Saturday, surrendering seven runs (six earned) on nine hits in four innings. His counterpart, LHP Jaret Hellinger (3.2 IP, 7 H, 9 R, 9 ER, 4 BB, 4 SO) could not make it out of the fourth, suffering his first defeat of 2017.

Walsh (2.0 IP, BB, 2 SO) earned his third-straight win and fourth victory of the year for the Cardinals, while Patterson (1.1 IP, 2 SO) retired all four men he faced to garner his league-leading sixth save of the year.

The Cardinals' offense was led by Whalen (3-4, R, 2 2B, 5 RBI, BB, SO) on Saturday. The Washington native reached base four times and drove in a career-high five in the victory. Ynfante (2-4, 2 R, 2B, BB, SO) continued his recent tear, picking up his second straight multi-hit game.

