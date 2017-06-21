West Win 2017 MWL All-Star Game

News Release

MIDLAND, Mich. - The Midwest League held its 53rd Annual All-Star Game on Tuesday at Dow Diamond with the Western Division emerging with a 5-2 victory in front of 5,009 fans. Monte Harrison of the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers was named the game's most valuable player after going 2-for-4 with two home runs and three runs batted in.

The East jumped out to an early lead in the bottom of the 1st sending six batters to the plate with the Lansing Lugnuts' Bo Bichette singling and later scoring on an RBI-groundout by his teammate Vladimir Guerrero, Jr.

However, the West bounced back in the top of the 4th when Marcus Wilson of the Kane County Cougars singled and Cedar Rapids Kernels first baseman Lewin Diaz launched a no-doubt home run out to right-center field to push the West in front. They would lead the rest of the way.

Despite batting out of order, Monte Harrison went on to steal the show in the later innings with home runs in the both the 7th and 9th innings.

All three Great Lakes Loons all-stars had successful showings in the game as Brendon Davis smashed a 425-foot home run in the bottom of the 9th for the East, to go along with a walk. Catcher Keibert Ruiz also made the most of his plate appearance with a single in the 9th. Dustin May got the starting nod from his own manager Jeremy Rodriguez and pitched a scoreless top of the 1st allowing just one single to Jermaine Palacios.

Braden Webb (W, 1-0) from the Timber Ratters picked up with win facing one batter and striking them out. Gregory Soto (L, 0-1) pitched the 4th inning for the East and was tabbed with the loss.

