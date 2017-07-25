West Virginia Tops Legends

News Release

Garrett Brown had three hits and two runs batted in for West Virginia, and Power pitchers held Lexington to three hits in a 7-1 win over the Legends Sunday in Charleston.

The Legends opened the scoring with a run in the top of the third inning. Vance Vizcaino led off with a single, stole second base, moved to third on a ground out by Khalil Lee and scored on a wild pitch by West Virginia starter Luis Escobar.

The Power answered with three runs in the bottom of the third. Brown reached first on a throwing error by second baseman John Brontsema. Carlos Munoz was hit by a pitch, and Nick King sacrificed the runners to second and third. Both scored on a single by Albert Baur. Baur continued to third on a throwing error by catcher Meibrys Viloria and scored on a base hit by Yoel Gonzalez.

West Virginia added two runs in the sixth and two more in the seventh. Kevin Mahala drew a leadoff walk in the sixth and moved to third on a double by Clark Eagan. Brown's single scored Mahala, and Eagan scored on a ground out by Munoz, giving West Virginia a 5-1 lead.

Gonzalez led off the seventh with a double, and after Trae Arbet popped out, Ryan Nagle singled, moving Gonzalez to third. Mahala's single scored Gonzales, and a two-out single by Brown brought Nagle home with the final run of the game.

Escobar (8-5) pitched six innings and got the win. He allowed two hits, struck out nine batters and walked two. Pasquale Mazzoccoli worked two hitless innings, and Julio Eusebio finished, giving up one hit in the ninth.

Legends starter Garrett Davila (6-6) was the losing pitcher.

West Virginia has won the first two games of the series, which continues Monday night. Game time is 7:05 p.m.

