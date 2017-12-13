West Virginia Power ENewsletter

News Release

NEED STOCKING STUFFERS?

Needing that perfect Christmas gift? The West Virginia Power have mini plans and season tickets ON SALE NOW! Head on over to wvpower.com to purchase mini plans or season tickets for that perfect Christmas gift for any budget!

If you have any questions regarding the mini plans or season tickets please call the Power Office at 304-344-BATS.

Copyright © 2015 West Virginia Power Baseball, All rights reserved.

Our mailing address is:

601 Morris Street, Suite 201

Charleston, West Virginia 25301

Want to change how you receive these emails?

You can update your preferences or unsubscribe from this list

wvpower.com

304-344-2287

@wv_power #wvpower

www.facebook.com/wvpowerbaseball

Facebook

Twitter

Website

Instagram

