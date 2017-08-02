West Virginia Holds off Legends for Win

News Release

Trae Arbet drove in five runs with a homer and a bases-loaded double as the West Virginia Power opened up a nine-run lead and then held on for an 11-8 win over the Lexington Legends Wednesday afternoon at Whitaker Bank Ballpark.

The Power took the lead on a three-run homer by Yoel Gonzalez with two outs in the top of the first inning. Carlos Munoz walked and Albert Baur singled with one out. Following a force out at second base, Gonzalez hit a drive over the bleachers in left field for a 3-0 West Virginia lead.

The Power added a run in the fourth when Gonzalez led off with a single, moved to second on a sacrifice bunt by Ryan Nagle, and scored on a single by Andrew Walker.

Munoz started the fifth inning with a base hit, and Baur walked. Both runners moved up on a wild pitch, and both scored on a single by Clark Eagan. After Jose Veras relieved starter Nolan Watson for Lexington, Gonzalez was hit by a pitch. A single by Nagle loaded the bases, and Arbet followed with a double to left field, scoring all three runners and putting the Power in front 9-0.

The Legends got on the board with two runs in the bottom of the fifth. John Brontsema, who had four hits in the game, doubled, moved to third on Joe Dudek's ground out and scored on a single by Manny Olloque. Luis Villegas walked, and Vance Vizcaino's single scored Olloque with the Legends' second run.

Lexington added a run in the sixth, but Arbet's two-run homer in the top of the seventh gave the Power an 11-3 advantage.

Khalil Lee's sacrifice fly in the bottom of the seventh brought home Lexington's fourth run, and the Legends rallied again in the eighth and ninth. An error, a walk a single, and a ground out by Luis Villegas produced an eighth inning run. In the ninth, the Legends scored three runs, with RBI hits by Yeison Melo and Brontsema, and had a runner at first when the final out was recorded on Dudek's ground out to second base.

Stephan Meyer (1-0), who was added to the Power roster earlier in the day, got the win. He pitched seven innings and allowed five hits and four runs, all earned.

Watson (1-7) was the losing pitcher.

