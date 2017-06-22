West Virginia Game Recap

News Release

KOKOMO, IND. - A nearly four-hour bus ride after a pair of slugfests against Prospect League East Division-leading Chillicothe didn't show much effect on a juggernaut West Virginia Miner offense Thursday, June 22.

The visitors roared past the host Kokomo Jackrabbits 14-4 in front of a Taco Thursday crowd of nearly 1500 fans at Kokomo Municipal Stadium doing so behind four home runs and 18 hits. First-year field manager Gary McClure's crew did get the home crowd to its feet in the bottom of eighth. Second baseman Jarrod Watkins, the Coca-Cola Player of the Game due to a two-hit, three-runs batted in effort, high-hopped an infield single past the Miners' pitcher and second baseman for two RBI and was followed by a single to left by first baseman J.T. Conti that sent a third run home.

Kokomo (9-11) resumes a four-game home set Friday, June 23, with the Miners concluding a brief two-game series. First pitch is 7:05 p.m. with all fans 12 and under in attendance receiving Harry Potter wizard glasses and a lightning bolt tattoo. The evening will be punctuated with a fireworks display at the completion of the game.

