News Release

Werner Park Gameday Staff Job Fair Set For February 3

Interviews to take place from 9am-noon at Liquid Sunshine Taproom at Alamo Drafthouse Cinema

PAPILLION, NE - The Omaha Storm Chasers along with Spectra Food Services and Hospitality will be holding their annual Gameday Employment Job Fair on Saturday, February 3. Interviews will take place from 9:00am until noon at the Liquid Sunshine Taproom at Alamo Drafthouse Cinema.

The Job Fair offers interested members in the community the opportunity for face-to-face interviews, or to be contacted for interviews in the near future. Candidates will be allowed to apply for multiple positions. Applicants must be at least 16 years old and can apply for the following part-time jobs for the 2018 season:

- Amusements

- Bat Boys

- Mascots

- Parking

- Promotions Team

- SCTV Production Team

- Team Store

- Ticket Seller

- Ushers

- Spectra Concessions

- Spectra Catering

To expedite the interview process, candidates are encouraged to submit an employment application (available at www.omahastormchasers.com ) prior to the Job Fair. Those forms will also be offered on-site on February 3.

Candidates interested in working in concessions and catering are also encouraged to print and fill out a Spectra Food Services and Hospitality employment application (found online at www.omahastormchasers.com ) prior to arriving at the Job Fair.

The Liquid Sunshine Taproom at Alamo Drafthouse Cinema is located at 12750 Westport Pkwy, La Vista, NE 68138. Food and drinks will be available for purchase at the Job Fair as well.

Following the Royals Exhibition Game presented by SAC Federal Credit Union on March 26, the Storm Chasers begin 2018 regular season Pacific Coast League play at Werner Park on Thursday, April 5. The Omaha Storm Chasers have been the Triple-A affiliate of the Kansas City Royals since the franchise's first game on April 18, 1969, and is the longest-running Triple-A affiliation in Minor League Baseball.

For more information contact Andrew Green, Media Relations | 402.738.2185 | AndrewG@omahastormchasers.com

