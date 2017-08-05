Wells Roughed Up; \\"Birds Bats Silent

News Release

CHARLESTON, WV - The West Virginia Power scored four runs off Alex Wells in the first inning and never looked back as the Delmarva Shorebirds dropped their seventh straight, losing 5-1 on Friday night at Appalachian Power Park.

Wells, the reigning Orioles Minor League Pitcher of the Month, carried a 36-inning scoreless into the game. Adrian Valerio brought that to an instant end, lining the first pitch of the game over the wall in left for a solo home run. The Power (20-21, 50-57) didn't let up on the gas as Carlos Munoz followed with a double and Albert Baur lined a single into right to put men on the corners. Yoel Gonzalez then came up and mashed a three-run homer off the scoreboard in left center, putting the Shorebirds (20-20, 49-59) in a 4-0 hole before Wells recorded the first out.

West Virginia added one more in the bottom of the third. Baur led off with a double to the wall in right, then after a pair of groundouts, Trae Arbet hit a grounder deep to the left side. Arbet beat out the throw from Milton Ramos, which sailed past first and to the side wall, allowing Baur to score to make it 5-0.

Wells (9-5) took his first loss since June 17, lasting five innings and allowing five runs (four earned) on seven hits. He walked none and struck out five. The runs he gave up were his first since giving up three first-inning runs in Kannapolis on June 30. Wells' walkless streak remains alive as he has not given up a free pass in 47 innings dating back to June 25.

Matt Anderson (8-5) earned the win in relief for the Power, going four scoreless no-hit innings while walking two and striking out four.

The Shorebirds only managed two hits on the night, matching their lowest total of the season. Delmarva got two-hit in both ends of a doubleheader split against Lakewood on April 26. The first came in the form of a Ryan McKenna one-out single in the top of the fourth. The second helped produce the 'Birds' only run of the game in the top of the ninth.

Preston Palmeiro took a one-out walk and Collin Woody banged a double down the left field line to put men on second and third. Alejandro Juvier then hit a grounder deep to first base, bringing home Palmeiro on a shutout-breaking ground out. Gerrion Grim then struck out to end the game.

Palmeiro saw his 13-game hitting streak come to an end, going 0-for-2 with a run, walk, and hit by pitch.

Baur paced the West Virginia attack, going 3-for-4 with a double and two runs. Gonzalez's three-run homer in the first inning was his fourth in 11 games with the Power.

Oddy Nunez made his first start since a DL stint, lasting four innings and giving up just one hit, walking none and striking out seven.

Delmarva falls back to .500 in the second half. The 'Birds have lost eight out of nine since their eight-game winning streak.

The Shorebirds will look to regroup on Saturday night as Lucas Humpal (6-9, 4.20) pairs up against the Power's Luis Escobar (8-5, 3.82). First pitch is 6:05 p.m., and pregame coverage on Fox Sports AM 960 and the MiLB First Pitch App begins at 5:50 p.m. with Will DeBoer on the call.

