Welcoming Back Two Right-Handed Pitchers

News Release

Eau Claire, Wis. - The Eau Claire Express roster continues to grow and is now at 21 as they add two more right-handed pitchers to the roster. Junior, Ryan Zimmerman will be joining the team again from the University of St. Thomas - Minnesota. The Express would also like to welcome back the sophomore RHP from New Mexico Junior College, Sean Maher.

In his sophomore year at St. Thomas, Zimmerman made 13 appearances, all in relief. The 5'10" righty accumulated a 5-1 record in 38.1 innings pitched. Zimmerman maintained the best ERA on his team at 2.11 and only allowed nine earned runs in 2016.

New Mexican native, Sean Maher is also joining the Express for his second summer. The righty side-arm pitcher only allowed five hits in his seven innings of work during the 2016 spring. Maher carried a 1.23 ERA to end the season, the best of his team's pitching staff a year ago.

Both pitchers look to make an impact with the Express, as they try to replicate the 2016 Express' success on the field with a deep run in the Northwoods League Playoffs.

The Express begin season number 13 in the Northwoods League on May 30 as they travel to Bismarck, N.D. for the inaugural series for the Bismarck Larks. They continue to Willmar to take on the Stingers for a two-game set before opening their home schedule at Carson Park on Saturday, June 3 versus the Mankato MoonDogs. First pitch of the home opener will be at 7:05 p.m. and the game will be followed by a fireworks show. Purchase your 5-Game Packs, including a reserved seat and unlimited food and beverage, online or by contacting the Express office at 715-839-7788 or 102 E. Grand Ave. in downtown Eau Claire. Single-game tickets go on sale May 1.

