Weinstein Gets Call from Hershey

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The South Carolina Stingrays' American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate, the Hershey Bears, have announced the signing of defenseman Steve Weinstein to a professional tryout contract Thursday.

Weinstein, a native of Los Angeles, has suited up for 32 games on the blue line with South Carolina this season and is the team's scoring leader among defensemen with 19 points (three goals, 16 assists). The 26-year-old is in his second professional season after spending most of the 2015-16 year with the Cincinnati Cyclones and appearing in 52 games with 22 points (three goals, 19 assists).

The defenseman has made AHL appearances in the past, playing in three games with the Springfield Falcons in 2014-15 and four contests with the Lake Erie Monsters in 2015-16.

Weinstein played four years of college hockey at Bentley University from 2011-15 and finished his career with the Falcons after 145 games with 105 points (14 goals, 91 assists). Prior to his time in the NCAA, the 5-foot-10, 175-pound skater played three seasons of junior hockey with the Vernon Vipers of the British Columbia Hockey League (BCHL). In 153 total games with Vernon, Weinstein had 59 points.

The Stingrays are back on the ice Saturday to battle Atlanta at the Infinite Energy Center at 7:05 p.m. South Carolina returns home to take on Greenville Sunday, Jan. 22 at 3:05 p.m.

