Weekly Update: January 2, 2017

January 2, 2017 - Major League Soccer (MLS) - San Jose Earthquakes News Release





Earthquakes Host Montreal Impact in 2017 Season Opener

The San Jose Earthquakes will open their 2017 Major League Soccer campaign at Avaya Stadium against the Montreal Impact on Saturday, March 4 at 7 p.m. San Jose holds a 3-1-1 record in home openers dating back to 2012. Tickets for all Earthquakes matches, including the home opener, will go on sale to the general public in January. More details will be announced later. The complete regular season schedule for all 22 MLS sides, along with the national television schedules for the U.S. and Canada, will be announced in January, prior to the 2017 SuperDraft presented by adidas (more details).

Earthquakes to Host Open Tryout on Jan. 29

The San Jose Earthquakes will host an open tryout on Sunday, Jan. 29. The tryout will take place from 8 a.m. - 1 p.m. PT at San Jose City College, located at 2100 Moorpark Avenue in San Jose. Participants will have the opportunity to make the Earthquakes' First Team or affiliate Premier Development League side Burlingame Dragons FC. The tryout will consist of three heats, which will each last 90 minutes, with the players competing in round robin scrimmages. Scouts from the Earthquakes and affiliates will be onsite to evaluate players. Registration is $150 per person, with all proceeds benefiting the Earthquakes Community Fund. In addition to the opportunity to make the Earthquakes or Dragons FC roster, each participant will receive a Quakes branded water bottle, drawstring bag and ticket voucher to an Earthquakes home game in 2017. All interested participants should register online. Registrants will receive information about their heat information the week of January 23.

Bay Area to Host Knockout Round Match in 2017 CONCACAF Gold Cup

The Confederation of North, Central America and Caribbean Association Football (CONCACAF) announced that Levi's © Stadium in Santa Clara will host a knockout round match in the 2017 edition of the CONCACAF Gold Cup. The Bay Area is one of 13 metropolitan areas that will welcome the 14th edition of the Gold Cup set to take place next July 7-26 (more details).

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...

• Digg this story

• Add to Del.icio.us

Tweet





Major League Soccer Stories from January 2, 2017

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.