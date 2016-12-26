WEEKLY UPDATE: December 26, 2016

Earthquakes Select Forward Olmes Garcia in Stage Two of the MLS Re-Entry Draft

The San Jose Earthquakes selected Colombian forward Olmes Garcia in Stage Two of the Major League Soccer Re-Entry Draft. Garcia, 24, has spent the last four years with Real Salt Lake, tallying 11 goals and six assists in 104 MLS appearances. He finished the 2016 season with one goal and one assist in 24 games, while also appearing in five games on loan with the club's USL affiliate Real Monarchs SLC. Garcia helped RSL reach the MLS Cup Playoffs in three of his four seasons with the club as well as reaching the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Final in 2013. Prior to joining Real Salt Lake, Garcia played for Deportes Quindio in Colombia's first division, where he scored seven goals in 47 appearances over two years.

Earthquakes Sign Nick Lima to Homegrown Player Contract

The San Jose Earthquakes announced that the club has signed defender Nick Lima as a Homegrown Player to a multi-year contract. Lima, a native of Castro Valley, is the second player to sign a Homegrown contract with the Quakes, joining Tommy Thompson who signed ahead of the 2014 season. Lima, 22, was a standout student-athlete at the University of California. As a senior, Lima started 16 matches and scored four goals, third most on the team, en route to being named NCAA Division I Men's All-Far West Region First Team and First-Team All-Pac-12. He was also selected as the Pac-12 Player of the Week on Aug. 29 for scoring two goals, including the game-winner, against Penn St. University (more details).

Earthquakes Host Montreal Impact in 2017 Season Opener

The San Jose Earthquakes will open their 2017 Major League Soccer campaign at Avaya Stadium against the Montreal Impact on Saturday, March 4 at 7 p.m. San Jose holds a 3-1-1 record in home openers dating back to 2012. Tickets for all Earthquakes matches, including the home opener, will go on sale to the general public in January. More details will be announced later. The complete regular season schedule for all 22 MLS sides, along with the national television schedules for the U.S. and Canada, will be announced in January, prior to the 2017 SuperDraft presented by adidas (more details).

Earthquakes to Host Open Tryout on January 29

The San Jose Earthquakes will host an open tryout on Sunday, Jan. 29. The tryout will take place from 8 a.m. - 1 p.m. PT at San Jose City College, located at 2100 Moorpark Avenue in San Jose. Participants will have the opportunity to make the Earthquakes' First Team or affiliate Premier Development League side Burlingame Dragons FC. The tryout will consist of three heats, which will each last 90 minutes, with the players competing in round robin scrimmages. Scouts from the Earthquakes and affiliates will be onsite to evaluate players. Registration is $150 per person, with all proceeds benefiting the Earthquakes Community Fund. In addition to the opportunity to make the Earthquakes or Dragons FC roster, each participant will receive a Quakes branded water bottle, drawstring bag and ticket voucher to an Earthquakes home game in 2017. All interested participants should register online. Registrants will receive information about their heat information the week of January 23.

Bay Area to Host Knockout Round Match in 2017 CONCACAF Gold Cup

The Confederation of North, Central America and Caribbean Association Football (CONCACAF) announced that Levi's © Stadium in Santa Clara will host a knockout round match in the 2017 edition of the CONCACAF Gold Cup. The Bay Area is one of 13 metropolitan areas that will welcome the 14th edition of the Gold Cup set to take place next July 7-26 (more details).

THIS WEEK IN EARTHQUAKES HISTORY

A look back on important moments in Earthquakes history that took place during the week of Dec. 26 - Jan. 1, 2017

Dec. 28, 2011 - Earthquakes Sign Defender Victor Bernardez

The Earthquakes signed defender Victor Bernardez from Belgian Pro League giant Anderlecht on Dec. 28, 2011. Bernardez currently ranks ninth in the Earthquakes all-time leaderboard in starts (136) and minutes played (11,895). During the 2016 season, the defender started 33 of the 34 games and ranked in first place across the league for blocks with 30.

