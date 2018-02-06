Weekly: Penguins Establish Eight-Game Home Win Streak, Now Hit the Road for Four in a Row

February 6, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins News Release





Weekly Rewind

Friday, Feb. 2 - PENGUINS 4 vs. Hershey 1

Andrey Pedan led the Penguins in a variety of ways, starting with an energizing fight to ramp up his team five seconds after the first puck drop. He kicked off the Pens' four unanswered goals with a tally at the end of the first period, then scored again in the third. The Penguins improved their season record against the Bears to 6-0-1-1.

Saturday, Feb. 3 - PENGUINS 2 vs. Lehigh Valley 1

Tristan Jarry shined in a tight game against the rival Lehigh Valley Phantoms. Making 34 saves, Jarry enabled the Penguins to maintain a lead the entire game following first period goals from Jean-Sébastien Dea and Daniel Sprong. Jarry captured his sixth-straight win in the AHL.

The Week Ahead

Wednesday, Feb. 7 - PENGUINS at Springfield

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton travels to Springfield for the first time this season. The Penguins are 2-0-0-0 against the Thunderbirds this season, but went winless in three visits to MassMutual Center last season (0-2-1). Since their last game against the Penguins on Jan. 5, the T-Birds are 8-4-0-0.

Friday, Feb. 9 - PENGUINS at Providence

The Penguins face the Bruins in hopes of avenging the 1-0 defeat that Providence handed them in their last trip to Dunkin' Donuts Center on Jan. 19. Zane McIntyre posted a 28-save shutout in that bout and has a .936 save percentage in his last eight net appearances.

Sunday, Feb. 11 - PENGUINS at Providence

The Penguins and Bruins will face-off once again to complete the road trip. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton has the advantage of a day off on Saturday, whereas Providence will be playing in its final game of a three-in-three weekend.

Ice Chips

- Daniel Sprong is on a seven game point streak in the AHL, racking up five goals and eight assists for 13 points in that time.

- Zach Aston-Reese achieved 20 points (7G-13A) in his last 20 games prior to earning his first NHL recall.

- Kevin Czuczman scored goals in back-to-back games for the first time in his professional career.

- Wilkes-Barre/Scranton called up Reid Gardiner from Wheeling prior to its game on Saturday and he made his season debut with the Penguins vs. the Phantoms. Gardiner leads the Nailers and tops all ECHL rookies with 26 goals this season.

- Tom Kostopoulos' next game will be his 700th in the AHL.

UPCOMING GAME SCHEDULE

DATE OPPONENT LOCATION TIME

Wed, Feb. 7 Springfield Mass Mutual Center 7:05 p.m.

Fri, Feb. 9 Providence Dunkin' Donuts Center 7:05 p.m.

Sun, Feb. 11 Providence Dunkin' Donuts Center 3:05 p.m.

RECENT TRANSACTIONS

Sat, Feb. 3 (LW) Troy Josephs Recalled from WHL

Sat, Feb. 3 (RW) Reid Gardiner Recalled from WHL

Sat, Feb. 3 (RW) Zach Aston-Reese Recalled by PIT

Sun, Feb. 4 (G) Tristan Jarry Recalled by PIT

Sun, Feb. 4 (G) Casey DeSmith Reassigned by PIT

