Weekly: Penguins Come out of Holiday Break with Rematch

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
December 26, 2017
Penguins come out of holiday break with rematch against Phantoms
Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (16-9-2-1) to play three games in next four days
Weekly Rewind
Friday, Dec. 22 - PENGUINS 4 vs. Binghamton 3 (OT)
Teddy Blueger and Jarrett Burton delivered big time performances to defeat Binghamton in the Devils' first regular season visit to Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza. Burton registered the first multi-goal game of his AHL career to force overtime, and Blueger's second goal of the night was the OT game-winner.
Saturday, Dec. 23 - PENGUINS 2 vs. Lehigh Valley 3
Wilkes-Barre/Scranton put forth over 40 shots on goal for the third time this season, but were handed a loss nonetheless by Lehigh Valley. Blueger scored his third goal of the weekend, while Ryan Haggerty recorded his season series-leading fifth goal this year against the Phantoms.
The Week Ahead
Wednesday, Dec. 27 - PENGUINS vs. Lehigh Valley
The Penguins get a second crack at the Phantoms four days after the loss that seven the season series at three wins apiece. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's Jean-Sébastien Dea and Lehigh Valley's Chris Conner both top the season series with seven points through six games.
Friday, Dec. 29 - PENGUINS vs. Hartford
The Penguins had a 10-game winning streak against the Wolf Pack end earlier this month. They'll look to start another one against a Hartford team that has thrust itself into the playoff conversation by going 6-1-2-2 in December.
Saturday, Dec. 30 - PENGUINS at Hershey
Clark Donatelli and his Penguins close out 2017 with a trip to Hershey, where his team is 8-2-1-1 in its last 12 visits to Giant Center. Daniel Sprong has scored a goal in every one of his games at Giant Center this season. Furthermore, Wilkes-Barre/Scranton has yet to lose in regulation to Hershey this season (3-0-1-1).
Ice Chips
- Daniel Sprong is tied for the AHL rookie lead in goals (15) and power play goals (7).
- With his two tallies on Friday, Teddy Blueger eclipsed his career-best for goals in a season (8) in exactly half the games played (27).
- Blueger had five points (4G-1A) in his last four games.
- Seventy-five percent of Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's goals scored this season have come at even strength, the second highest in the AHL.
- Garrett Wilson is one game away from his 300th AHL game.
- Colin Smith is two games away from his 300th AHL game.
DIVISION STANDINGS
TEAM GP W L OTL SOL PTS Pt%
1. Providence 29 19 8 2 0 40 .690
2. Charlotte 31 20 10 0 1 41 .661
3. Lehigh Valley 32 19 9 2 2 42 .656
4. PENGUINS 28 16 9 2 1 35 .625
5. Bridgeport 29 14 12 2 1 31 .534
6. Hartford 32 13 13 3 3 32 .500
7. Hershey 32 14 15 0 3 31 .484
8. Springfield 33 13 18 1 1 28 .424
TEAM LEADERS
SKATERS GP G A PTS
Daniel Sprong* 27 15 7 22
Ryan Haggerty 18 11 6 17
Teddy Blueger 28 9 7 16
Jean-Sébastien Dea 28 6 10 16
Dominik Simon^ 20 3 13 16
Kevin Czuczman 24 1 15 16
GOALIES GP W-L-OT GAA SV% Shutouts
Casey DeSmith 15 10-3-2 2.60 .914 1
Tristan Jarry^ 5 3-2-0 3.18 .897 0
* rookie
^ currently with Pittsburgh
UPCOMING GAME SCHEDULE
DATE OPPONENT LOCATION TIME
Wed, Dec. 27 Lehigh Valley Mohegan Sun Arena 7:05 p.m.
Fri, Dec. 29 Hartford Mohegan Sun Arena 7:05 p.m.
Sat, Dec. 30 Hershey Giant Center 7:00 p.m.
RECENT TRANSACTIONS
Tue, Dec. 19 (D) Kevin Czuczman Reassigned from PIT
Tue, Dec. 19 (G) Michael Leighton Traded by ARI, Assigned by PIT
Wed, Dec. 20 (LW) Freddie Tiffels Reassigned by PIT from WHL
Wed, Dec. 20 (LW) Cody Wydo Recalled from WHL
-penguins-
