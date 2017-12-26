Weekly: Penguins Come out of Holiday Break with Rematch

News Release

Penguins come out of holiday break with rematch against Phantoms Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (16-9-2-1) to play three games in next four days

Weekly Rewind Friday, Dec. 22 - PENGUINS 4 vs. Binghamton 3 (OT) Teddy Blueger and Jarrett Burton delivered big time performances to defeat Binghamton in the Devils' first regular season visit to Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza. Burton registered the first multi-goal game of his AHL career to force overtime, and Blueger's second goal of the night was the OT game-winner.

Saturday, Dec. 23 - PENGUINS 2 vs. Lehigh Valley 3 Wilkes-Barre/Scranton put forth over 40 shots on goal for the third time this season, but were handed a loss nonetheless by Lehigh Valley. Blueger scored his third goal of the weekend, while Ryan Haggerty recorded his season series-leading fifth goal this year against the Phantoms.

The Week Ahead Wednesday, Dec. 27 - PENGUINS vs. Lehigh Valley The Penguins get a second crack at the Phantoms four days after the loss that seven the season series at three wins apiece. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's Jean-Sébastien Dea and Lehigh Valley's Chris Conner both top the season series with seven points through six games.

Friday, Dec. 29 - PENGUINS vs. Hartford The Penguins had a 10-game winning streak against the Wolf Pack end earlier this month. They'll look to start another one against a Hartford team that has thrust itself into the playoff conversation by going 6-1-2-2 in December.

Saturday, Dec. 30 - PENGUINS at Hershey Clark Donatelli and his Penguins close out 2017 with a trip to Hershey, where his team is 8-2-1-1 in its last 12 visits to Giant Center. Daniel Sprong has scored a goal in every one of his games at Giant Center this season. Furthermore, Wilkes-Barre/Scranton has yet to lose in regulation to Hershey this season (3-0-1-1).

Ice Chips - Daniel Sprong is tied for the AHL rookie lead in goals (15) and power play goals (7). - With his two tallies on Friday, Teddy Blueger eclipsed his career-best for goals in a season (8) in exactly half the games played (27). - Blueger had five points (4G-1A) in his last four games. - Seventy-five percent of Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's goals scored this season have come at even strength, the second highest in the AHL. - Garrett Wilson is one game away from his 300th AHL game. - Colin Smith is two games away from his 300th AHL game.

DIVISION STANDINGS TEAM

GP

W

L

OTL

SOL

PTS

Pt%

1. Providence

29

19

8

2

0

40

.690

2. Charlotte

31

20

10

0

1

41

.661

3. Lehigh Valley

32

19

9

2

2

42

.656

4. PENGUINS

28

16

9

2

1

35

.625

5. Bridgeport

29

14

12

2

1

31

.534

6. Hartford

32

13

13

3

3

32

.500

7. Hershey

32

14

15

0

3

31

.484

8. Springfield

33

13

18

1

1

28

.424

TEAM LEADERS SKATERS

GP

G

A

PTS

Daniel Sprong*

27

15

7

22

Ryan Haggerty

18

11

6

17

Teddy Blueger

28

9

7

16

Jean-Sébastien Dea

28

6

10

16

Dominik Simon^

20

3

13

16

Kevin Czuczman

24

1

15

16

GOALIES

GP

W-L-OT

GAA

SV%

Shutouts

Casey DeSmith

15

10-3-2

2.60

.914

1

Tristan Jarry^

5

3-2-0

3.18

.897

0

* rookie ^ currently with Pittsburgh

UPCOMING GAME SCHEDULE DATE OPPONENT LOCATION TIME Wed, Dec. 27 Lehigh Valley Mohegan Sun Arena 7:05 p.m. Fri, Dec. 29 Hartford Mohegan Sun Arena 7:05 p.m. Sat, Dec. 30 Hershey Giant Center 7:00 p.m.

RECENT TRANSACTIONS Tue, Dec. 19 (D) Kevin Czuczman Reassigned from PIT Tue, Dec. 19 (G) Michael Leighton Traded by ARI, Assigned by PIT Wed, Dec. 20 (LW) Freddie Tiffels Reassigned by PIT from WHL Wed, Dec. 20 (LW) Cody Wydo Recalled from WHL

-penguins- --_000_CY4PR2001MB1109C4FC397B312951B19A09AF060CY4PR2001MB1109_

1">

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

December 26, 2017

Penguins come out of holiday break with rematch against Phantoms

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (16-9-2-1) to play three games in next four days

Weekly Rewind

Friday, Dec. 22 - PENGUINS 4 vs. Binghamton 3 (OT)

Teddy Blueger and Jarrett Burton delivered big time performances to defeat Binghamton in the Devils' first regular season visit to Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza. Burton registered the first multi-goal game of his AHL career to force overtime, and Blueger's second goal of the night was the OT game-winner.

Saturday, Dec. 23 - PENGUINS 2 vs. Lehigh Valley 3

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton put forth over 40 shots on goal for the third time this season, but were handed a loss nonetheless by Lehigh Valley. Blueger scored his third goal of the weekend, while Ryan Haggerty recorded his season series-leading fifth goal this year against the Phantoms.

The Week Ahead

Wednesday, Dec. 27 - PENGUINS vs. Lehigh Valley

The Penguins get a second crack at the Phantoms four days after the loss that seven the season series at three wins apiece. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's Jean-Sébastien Dea and Lehigh Valley's Chris Conner both top the season series with seven points through six games.

Friday, Dec. 29 - PENGUINS vs. Hartford

The Penguins had a 10-game winning streak against the Wolf Pack end earlier this month. They'll look to start another one against a Hartford team that has thrust itself into the playoff conversation by going 6-1-2-2 in December.

Saturday, Dec. 30 - PENGUINS at Hershey

Clark Donatelli and his Penguins close out 2017 with a trip to Hershey, where his team is 8-2-1-1 in its last 12 visits to Giant Center. Daniel Sprong has scored a goal in every one of his games at Giant Center this season. Furthermore, Wilkes-Barre/Scranton has yet to lose in regulation to Hershey this season (3-0-1-1).

Ice Chips

- Daniel Sprong is tied for the AHL rookie lead in goals (15) and power play goals (7).

- With his two tallies on Friday, Teddy Blueger eclipsed his career-best for goals in a season (8) in exactly half the games played (27).

- Blueger had five points (4G-1A) in his last four games.

- Seventy-five percent of Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's goals scored this season have come at even strength, the second highest in the AHL.

- Garrett Wilson is one game away from his 300th AHL game.

- Colin Smith is two games away from his 300th AHL game.

DIVISION STANDINGS

TEAM GP W L OTL SOL PTS Pt%

1. Providence 29 19 8 2 0 40 .690

2. Charlotte 31 20 10 0 1 41 .661

3. Lehigh Valley 32 19 9 2 2 42 .656

4. PENGUINS 28 16 9 2 1 35 .625

5. Bridgeport 29 14 12 2 1 31 .534

6. Hartford 32 13 13 3 3 32 .500

7. Hershey 32 14 15 0 3 31 .484

8. Springfield 33 13 18 1 1 28 .424

TEAM LEADERS

SKATERS GP G A PTS

Daniel Sprong* 27 15 7 22

Ryan Haggerty 18 11 6 17

Teddy Blueger 28 9 7 16

Jean-Sébastien Dea 28 6 10 16

Dominik Simon^ 20 3 13 16

Kevin Czuczman 24 1 15 16

GOALIES GP W-L-OT GAA SV% Shutouts

Casey DeSmith 15 10-3-2 2.60 .914 1

Tristan Jarry^ 5 3-2-0 3.18 .897 0

* rookie

^ currently with Pittsburgh

UPCOMING GAME SCHEDULE

DATE OPPONENT LOCATION TIME

Wed, Dec. 27 Lehigh Valley Mohegan Sun Arena 7:05 p.m.

Fri, Dec. 29 Hartford Mohegan Sun Arena 7:05 p.m.

Sat, Dec. 30 Hershey Giant Center 7:00 p.m.

RECENT TRANSACTIONS

Tue, Dec. 19 (D) Kevin Czuczman Reassigned from PIT

Tue, Dec. 19 (G) Michael Leighton Traded by ARI, Assigned by PIT

Wed, Dec. 20 (LW) Freddie Tiffels Reassigned by PIT from WHL

Wed, Dec. 20 (LW) Cody Wydo Recalled from WHL

-penguins-

