Weekend Update
January 13, 2017 - ECHL (ECHL) - Wichita Thunder News Release
Wichita, KS- The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the Ottawa Senators and powered by Toyota, play two games this weekend starting tonight against the Allen Americans at 7:05 p.m. at the Allen Event Center. The team will conclude its weekend at 8:05 p.m. tomorrow night at INTRUST Bank Arena against the Missouri Mavericks.
Wichita will make its second trip of the season to Allen, losing in the first meeting by the final of 6-1. The Thunder will make three straight trips in the season-series, which includes tonight's contest. The two teams have seen a heavy dose of each other over the last month and that will continue over the next two weeks. Wichita plays Allen four of the next five games starting tonight. Chad Costello leads all scorers in the season-series with 13 points (3g, 10a). Jamie Doornbosch and Vincent Arseneau each have three points against the Americans.
The Thunder returns home on Saturday night to host the Missouri Mavericks. Wichita split last weekend against the Mavericks, losing in overtime on Friday night by the final of 5-4 and claiming a 4-2 win the following night. Saturday's game is still scheduled to be played with a special start time of 8:05 p.m. In the event that there is a change due to inclement weather, the team will make an announcement.
Saturday night is Thunderdog's birthday bash, presented by Sonic Drive-In. Join T-Dog and all of his mascot friends including our special guest, The Hulk. The team will wear a special affiliation-themed Ottawa Senators jerseys.
However due to the potential for inclement weather and the late start time, there will not be a jersey auction. Instead, the jerseys will be auctioned off online next week. Stay tuned to our website and social media channels for further details.
