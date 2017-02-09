Weekend Set Features T-Shirt Giveaway, Pucks & Paws

February 9, 2017 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rockford IceHogs News Release





The Rockford IceHogs host a back-to-back home games this Saturday and Sunday with the weekend's festivities including a T-shirt giveaway, courtesy of Toyota, and the annual Pucks & Paws event, presented by Riverside Dental.

Saturday, Feb. 11 vs. San Antonio Rampage

Time: Puck drop is 7 p.m. Doors open at 6 p.m.

T-shirt Giveaway (2,500): The first 2,500 fans in attendance will receive an IceHogs T-shirt, courtesy of Toyota.

Sunday, Feb. 12 vs. Milwaukee Admirals

Time: Puck drop is 4 p.m. Doors open at 3 p.m.

Pucks & Paws: The IceHogs are hosting their fourth annual Pucks & Paws event, presented by Riverside Dental, where local animal shelters Noah's Ark Animal Sanctuary and Winnebago County Animal Services will have pets up for adoption on the BMO Harris Bank Center concourse. The event's festivities will also include a WHIMZEES dog treat giveaway to the first 1,500 fans, pregame puck drop by Jerzy from Downtown Dogs Chicago Dog Training and a wiener dog race during the game's first intermission.

Plush Otis Toy Giveaway (1,500): The first 1,500 fans to enter the arena will receive a Plush Otis Toy dog, courtesy of Riverside Dental. Skate with the Hogs: Fans are invited to Skate with the Hogs on the BMO Harris Bank Center ice following Sunday's game. Please note that fans are required to bring their own skates as there are no rentals available.

Tickets: Tickets can be purchased at the BMO Harris Bank Center Box Office or any Ticketmaster location, by phone (815 968-5222) or online at www.icehogs.com.

Broadcast: All games are broadcast locally live on WIFR's Justice Network on 23.3 and online through AHLLive.com. To listen to a free audio broadcast, tune in to WXRX.com or use the IceHogs app. Fans can also follow in-game updates via the IceHogs' Twitter, @goicehogs. Saturday's game can also be heard on AM 1330.

Special Thanks: The IceHogs thank the following organizations for their donations to the 2017 Pucks & Paws event:

Baxterboo.com Blue Dog Bakery Canine Crunchery The Company of Animals Dremel Dr. Foster Smith John Paul K9 Ballistics Naturvet Neater Feeder Petrageus Pet n Shape Remington Rocco and Roxie Stella & Chewy's Tractive Pet Wearables Tuffy WAHL WHIMZEES

