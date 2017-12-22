Weekend set against Monarchs concludes pre-holiday slate

News Release

Reading, PA - The Reading Royals (14-11-2-0, 30 pts., T-3rd North) host the Manchester Monarchs (17-9-1-1, 36 pts., 1st North) for the first time this season Friday at 7:00 p.m. The Royals invite all fans to join the team after the game and star in Reading's holiday video.

Wednesday, the Royals allowed a goal late in the first and lost 1-0 at Worcester. Manchester scored three goals in the second and bested Adirondack, 4-2, Wednesday.

The Royals and Monarchs have split the first two games of the series. Manchester shut out Reading in the last meeting, 5-0.

Despite maintaining the best home record in the Eastern Conference (9-3-0-0), the Royals are looking to snap a two-game home slide.

Reading hosts the Monarchs Saturday and it's is the postgame ham shoot! Come down after the game on the ice, shoot a puck in to the net and take a holiday ham home with you. The team is off from Dec. 24-27.

Head-to-Head

The Royals opened the series with a 5-3 win on Nov. 15 and is 1-1-0-0 against the Monarchs this season. In the Nov. 15 win, five Reading players scored. Nick Luukko (3a), Michael Huntebrinker (1g, 1a), Matt Wilkins (1g, 1a) and Loic Leduc (2a) had multi-point games.

Manchester shut out the Royals in the last meeting, 5-0. Jordan Smotherman and Zac Lynch each had two goals. Reading was out-attempted, 46-19. Charles Williams recorded his first professional shutout.

Scouting Manchester

The Monarchs rank in the top-ten in goals for, goals against, power play and penalty kill. The squad raked a season-high eight goals in a win over Greenville last weekend and defeated Adirondack, 4-2, Wednesday. Manchester's power play is 5-for-20 in the last four games.

Manchester is without Joel Lowry (31 points), who was loaned to Utica after boosting into the league's top-ten of scoring. Lowry recorded a professional-high six points against Greenville last Friday, the first ECHL player to record six in a game this season. Matt Leitner is next in line with 27 points. Zac Lynch is tied for a team-high 14 goals.

Goaltender Charles Williams is 11-4-1-0 with a 2.33 goals against average and .926 save percentage. Branden Komm has played in three games since his acquisition from Quad City on Dec. 8. With Manchester, Komm is 2-1-0-0 and has allowed seven goals.

Hero Night on Sat., Dec. 30

The Royals will wear Captain America jerseys and meet your favorite hero on the concourse on Sat., Dec. 30 at 7:00 p.m. Reading battles the Adirondack Thunder, who will wear Ultron Jerseys.

Meet Jerry "The King" Lawler on Wrestling Night Jan. 5

Meet wrestling legend Jerry "The King" Lawler at Santander Arena and watch the Royals battle the Brampton Beast on Fri., Jan. 5 at 7:00 p.m.

Santa Sacks Holiday Gift

Stuff the stocking with Santa Sacks! Get an autographed Royals puck and come out to three of our biggest games for just $30.

- Sat., Jan. 20 at 7:00 p.m. vs. Brampton (Slapshot bobblehead giveaway, THON Night, Star Wars jerseys)

- Fri., Feb. 17 at 7:00 p.m. vs. Brampton (Pink in the Rink, knit scarf giveaway)

- Sat., Mar. 17 at 7:00 p.m. vs. Brampton (Yannick Tifu number retired, Meet WWE Million Dollar Man)

- Sat., Mar. 24 at 7:00 p.m. vs. Worcester (Kelly Cup Tribute puck giveaway, Autism Awareness jerseys)

- Sat., Apr. 7 at 7:00 p.m. vs. Norfolk (FANdemonium, fan appreciation, fan's choice giveaway)

- Call 610-898-PUCK and tickets are available here.

More $5 Tickets

The Royals are pleased to announce $5 tickets in the Green Zone to one more game in December! Thurs., Dec. 28 at 7:00 p.m. vs. Worcester (orange Royals jerseys to pay tribute to the Flyers on aPHILLYation night)

Call 610-898-PUCK (7825) and tickets are available here.

