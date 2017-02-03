Weekend of February 3-4 at Pensacola

ROANOKE RAIL YARD DAWGS

(10-17-5), 8th SPHL, 25 Pts

(As of 2/3)

PENSACOLA ICE FLYERS

(12-13-5), 7th SPHL, 29 Pts

(As of 2/3)

Friday, February 3 - 7:05 PM (8:05 PM EST)

Saturday, February 4 -7:05 PM (8:05 PM EST)

Broadcast: SPHL Live | ESPN Pensacola

LAST TIME OUT: The Rail Yard Dawgs concluded a three-in-three weekend on Sunday against the Ice Flyers and were dropped, 4-2. Travis Armstrong scored both of the Roanoke goals. James Kruger got the starting nod against his former team and made 43 saves on 47 shots in the losing effort.

THE OTHER GUYS: Pensacola enters the weekend four points clear of Roanoke in seventh place in the SPHL. The Ice Flyers strength has been their defense as they allow only 2.8 goals per game. Rookie forward Riley Spraggs leads Pensacola in scoring with 25 points. He has 12 over 11 games with the Ice Flyers after recording 13 points in 17 games with Columbus before heading over in a trade on 12/21.

TARGET PRACTICE: Entering the weekend's games, the Rail Yard Dawgs have allowed 40 or more shots in nine of their last 11 games and 50 or more twice in the same span. Roanoke has allowed 1,197 shots against this season, an average of 37.4 per game, the most in the SPHL.

ROAD WARRIORS: The Rail Yard Dawgs continue a stretch of six consecutive games on the road this weekend in Pensacola, having gone 1-2-0 in the first three games of the road swing. Roanoke is 3-8-2 in its 13 road games this season.

TURN THE PAGE: Roanoke concluded the month of January with a 4-6-1 record. The Dawgs saw six players appear for five different ECHL teams in the first month of 2017. Massimo Lamacchia led Roanoke in scoring with three goals and 12 assists over the 11 games. Lamacchia leads the Dawgs and now sits at seventh in the SPHL with 27 points for the season.

UNLIKELY SCORING: Travis Armstrong scored a pair of goals in Sunday's 4-2 loss to Pensacola, his first career multi-goal game. Armstrong had played in 92 games as a pro prior to Sunday and scored only one goal. The defenseman totaled 13 goals in his four-year NCAA career at Finlandia University (NCAA DIII) and three goals in 175 games over his three seasons of junior hockey with the Kemptville 73s.

THE EXTRA POINT IS GOOD: The Rail Yard Dawgs set a new season-high with seven goals during last Saturday's 7-1 win over the Columbus Cottonmouths. Roanoke had previously not scored more than six, a feat accomplished during a 6-3 win over Mississippi on 1/13. The Rail Yard Dawgs also eclipsed the previous largest margin of victory of three, also set on 1/13 against the RiverKings.

PENALTY ASSASSINS: Entering the weekend, Roanoke has not allowed power play goal in each of its last four games and has killed off the last 11 penalties it has committed. Despite the hot streak, the Rail Yard Dawgs penalty kill has a success rate of 80.2%, the second lowest in the league

UP NEXT: The Rail Yard Dawgs will play three games in three days over the upcoming weekend, beginning with a 7:30 PM puck drop on Friday in Fayetteville. Roanoke will then host the Macon Mayhem on Saturday and Sunday at the Berglund Center.

