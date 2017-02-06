WEEK AT a GLANCE: Mayhem to Play Four Road Games in Six

WEEK AT A GLANCE: Mayhem to Play Four Road Games in Six Days Feb 6th 2017, 21:51

MACON, GA- After a crazy weekend where the Macon Mayhem had a game postponed and defeated the first-place Huntsville Havoc, the team will play four road games this week.

WEEKEND RECAP

The Mayhem and Havoc were slated to play two games this past weekend, but Friday night's game was postponed due to problems with the ice surface in the Macon Coliseum. Saturday night's game would go on, however, and it was a thrilling game. Macon won 3-2 in overtime on a Collin MacDonald rebound goal. The Mayhem are now in sole possession of second-place and just five points behind Huntsville, who has two games in hand on Macon.

MacDonald, Jake Trask, and Matt Johnson all recorded multi-point games on Saturday night - MacDonald recorded a goal and two assists, Trask recorded two assists, and Johnson scored a goal and an assist. MacDonald had tallied just one point in his last seven games leading up to Saturday and Trask was playing in his first game since going on injured reserve on January 14.

Jordan Ruby started in net for Macon and made 36 saves on 38 shots on his way to victory. Ruby is now 10-3-3 on the season with a 2.15 goals against average (GAA) and a .932 save percentage (SV%).

Macon is now 20-6-5 overall this season and 8-3-3 at home. In one goal games this season, the Mayhem are now 11-3-5, while they are also 15-0-2 when leading after two periods.

MISSISSIPPI RIVERKINGS PREVIEW

The Mayhem play a weekday game for just the second time this year, as the team travels to Southaven, MS to take on the Mississippi RiverKings on Tuesday night at 7:30 PM CST. This will be the third of six meetings between the two teams, with Macon and Mississippi splitting the previous two matchups.

The RiverKings are just one point behind the Mayhem with 44, but Mississippi has played 36 games to this point, while Macon has played just 31. At home in the Landers Center this season, Mississippi is 10-5-1 and Macon is 12-3-2 on the road this year.

Mississippi ranks near the middle of the pack in several different categories. They rank seventh in goals for (2.81 per game), fifth in goals against (2.72), fourth in shots for per game (33.14), fourth in shots against per game (30.36), fifth in power play (16.1%), and fourth in penalty kill (85.3%). The RiverKings are the most discipline team in the SPHL, as they average just 11.94 penalty minutes (PIM) per game.

The RiverKings are lead offensively by Cullen Bradshaw (31 points), Mike Moran (27 points), and Ryan Marcuz (27 points). All three players rank among league leaders, as Bradshaw is tied for sixth in SPHL points, Moran is tied for second in goals, and Marcuz is tied for fifth in goals.

Brad Barone has been the team's main goaltender this season, starting 24 of the team's 36 games. He is 12-9-2 on the season with a 2.63 GAA and a .915 SV%.

KNOXVILLE ICE BEARS PREVIEW

The Mayhem will also travel for three games in three days this weekend, with the first battle ensuing in Knoxville against the Ice Bears. Friday night's game will be the third of five meetings between these two this season. They have split their first two meetings.

The last time these two met was on January 21 at the Macon Coliseum, and Knoxville blasted the Mayhem 4-0. The Ice Bears have not won since that game on January 21, as they are 0-4-1 in their last five games. The team has fallen to sixth place in the SPHL standings at 18-11-4 (40 points). They are 9-5-2 at the Knoxville Civic Complex this year.

Knoxville has been the least discipline team in the SPHL this season, averaging 20.64 PIM per game. They do, however, have the best penalty kill in the league at 90.3% and have also scored the most short-handed goals in the SPHL with six.

The Ice Bears have a very high-powered offense when clicking, as they rank second in the league in goals for per game (3.33), but they have scored just 10 goals in their five-game winless streak. They also rank near the bottom of the league in goals against, giving up 2.97 goals per game.

Their team stat sheet is led by Berkley Scott, the SPHL's reigning player of the month. Scott has 33 points this season - 12 goals and 21 assists - and has 28 points in his last 18 games played. A big part of the team's offensive drop off has been the play of Danny Cesarz. The center-man had 22 points in his first 24 games, but he has only tallied one point in his last nine contests.

With goaltender Brian Billett back from a brief stint in the ECHL, Knoxville has two goaltenders who have played double-digit games this season. Billett has appeared in 19 games, going 9-6-2 with a 2.97 GAA and a .905 SV%. Wells has appeared in 13 games and is 3-3-2 with a 2.56 GAA and a .922 SV%. Wells was in net the last time these teams met, and he shutout the Mayhem by saving all 43 shots he faced.

ROANOKE RAIL YARD DAWGS PREVIEW

The final two games of the weekend will be played at Berglund Center in Roanoke, VA against the Rail Yard Dawgs on Saturday and Sunday. The teams are slated to meet up six times this season, but they only have one previous matchup to date. That game came back on December 30, when Roanoke defeated Macon 3-2 at home in overtime.

Roanoke sits in eighth place - the final SPHL playoff position - at the moment at 12-17-5 (29 points), but the team has been playing well as of late. They have won two games in a row and three of their last four, including a 7-1 drubbing of the Columbus Cottonmouths on January 28.

The Dawgs rank in the bottom half of the league in both goals for per game and goals against per game; they average 2.85 goals per game (6th) and 3.56 goals against per game (8th). They also rank near the bottom of the league in special teams - sixth in power play (14.4%) and eighth in penalty kill (81.0%).

Center Massimo Lamacchia leads the Rail Yard Dawgs' offense with 31 points - 13 goals and 18 assists. Trailing behind him are defenseman Nick Schneider (24 points) and winger Jackson Brewer (21 points), who was just activated off of a long IR-stint on February 3. Roanoke's third-leading scorer, Tyler Gjurich, was placed on team suspension on January 24, so the Mayhem will not have to face the man who scored two goals against them in their last meeting.

Roanoke's main goaltender, Ryan de Melo, is 8-10-3 with a 3.19 GAA and a .915 SV%. They picked up James Kruger off waivers on December 27, and he has gone 1-3-2 with a 3.61 GAA and a .916 SV%. While both have goals against averages over 3.00, they also have save percentages that rank top five in the league. The team's defense has not given their goaltenders much help, as they have given up the most shots per game in the league by almost four shots per game (38.24).

The Macon Mayhem returns home for Military Appreciation Weekend on February 17, 18, and 19 against the Mississippi RiverKings and the Fayetteville FireAntz. Single game tickets are on sale through the Macon Coliseum Box Office, and group tickets are available through the Macon Mayhem Front Office. For ticket information, please visit the Mayhem's official website at MaconMayhem.com or call the main office line at (478) 803-1592.

