Week 26 Recap

Bacon Bits: -The Rockford IceHogs concluded last week's schedule with a record of 1-2-0-0 through three road games. The Hogs notched their lone win, 4-2, at Milwaukee on Saturday, and suffered a 3-1 loss both at Iowa on Thursday and Chicago on Sunday. Rockford now enters the final week of the regular season with wins in three of its last five games since March 31 (3-2-0-0).

-Rockford has dropped five of its last six road games and is currently 9-23-4-1 on the road this season. With just one road game remaining in 2016-17, the IceHogs currently rank last in the AHL in road record, wins and points (23).

-Kyle Baun notched a three-game point streak last week and now has seven points (3g, 4a) over his last 11 games since March 14. Baun leads the team in total points (33), ranks second in goals (14) and is third in assists (19) for the 2016-17 season.

-Rookie Anthony Louis recorded his first professional point with his first career goal during Rockford's win at Milwaukee on Saturday. Louis also tallied an assist the following night at Chicago and now boasts points in back-to-back games.

-Matheson Iacopelli posted his first multi-point game of his rookie season with two assists on Saturday against the Admirals. Iacopelli also joins Louis with points in two straight contests (3a) and has now found the scoresheet in three of his first five professional games (1g-3a-4pts).

-Michael Latta is on a two-game point streak (2g, 1a) and has totaled 2g-5a-7pts over his last nine contests since March 18. Following last week's road trip, Latta has collected 12 of his 16 total points with the IceHogs during road games (3g-9a-12pts on the road).

-Brandon Mashinter scored the game-winning goal on Saturday at Milwaukee and now leads the team with 15 goals on the season. Mashinter's 15 goals are just two shy of his largest goal total over his last seven seasons (since 2010-11).

