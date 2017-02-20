Week 19 Report

Bacon Bits: -The Rockford IceHogs produced a season-high five-game winning and eight-game point streak from Feb. 3-17. The Hogs snapped both streaks in the final game of the most recent homestand with a 2-0 loss to the Charlotte Checkers (Feb. 18).

-Rockford concluded last week's homestand with a 4-1-0-0 record and eight of 10 possible points. The lone loss during that stretch was the Hogs' first home shutout in exactly two years to date, via a 2-0 blanking on Feb. 18 vs. Charlotte (most recent home shutout was 4-0 loss to San Antonio on Feb. 18, 2015).

-Jeremy Langlois led all IceHogs skaters with three points (2g, 1a) and a +3 plus/minus rating over three games last week. Langlois has now notched seven (6g, 1a) of his season's 10 points over the last 11 games since Jan. 27.

-The IceHogs have allowed two or fewer goals in seven of the last eight games, beginning Feb. 7. Opponents have scored a combined 11 total goals in that span for an average of just 1.4 goals per game.

-The Hogs have allowed just two power-play goals over the last eight games dating to Feb. 4. Rockford enters the week having successfully killed off 22 of the last 24 power plays (91.7%) over those eight games.

-Jeff Glass posted his second shutout in nine games with the IceHogs during Rockford's 2-0 win vs. Cleveland on Feb. 15. Glass has allowed two or fewer goals in each of his last four starts, combining to go 3-1-0-0 with a 1.01 GAA and .970 SV% over that stretch.

Upcoming Home Games: The Rockford IceHogs head on a four-game road trip with stops in Manitoba (Tuesday and Wednesday), San Diego (Saturday) and Ontario, CA (Sunday) before returning home to the BMO Harris Bank Center on Tuesday, Feb. 28 for a meeting with the Moose.

Bud Light Monthly Monday Hog Talk At Vintage 501: Bud Light Hog Talk has been cancelled for February. Vintage 501 is located in downtown Rockford at 501 E. State St. Fans can join broadcaster Bob Mills and Kevin Peters from 6-7 p.m. on the first Monday of every month throughout the season as the duo chats with IceHogs players, coaches and front office members. For those unable to attend the show in-person, Monday's show will be streaming live on WXRX.com . "Bud Light Hog Talk" will also be available on IceHogs.com following the live show. Fans can access the podcast through the "Audio Highlights" link in the "Multimedia" menu.

The IceHogs Broadcasting Network: Catch every IceHogs game, home and road, in 2016-17 on WIFR's "Justice Network" on 23.3. The games can also be viewed on Comcast Cable channel 434, Charter Cable channel 194, Dish Network channel 252 or Mediacom 102 in the Rockford market and online through AHLLive.com . Every TV broadcast will start with "IceHogs Warm Up" 30 minutes prior to puck drop. Fans can also listen to the action for free at WXRX.com and sportsfanradio1330.com . For a complete listing of TV stations carrying IceHogs games, visit IceHogs.com, and for the complete schedule of radio broadcasts, visit sportsfanradio1330.com.

Tickets On Sale for 2016-2017! IceHogs individual game tickets can be purchased by calling (815) 968-5222 to reserve your seats for any regular season home game during the 2016-17 season. Tickets can also be purchased online at IceHogs.com, in person at the BMO?Harris Bank Center Box Office in downtown Rockford or at any Ticketmaster outlet, including Walmart.

