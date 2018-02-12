Week 19 Report: Streaky Hogs Drop Two of Three

February 12, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rockford IceHogs News Release





BACON BITS

The Rockford IceHogs dropped two of three games last week, defeating San Antonio on Wednesday before falling in back-to-back contests against Milwaukee and at Iowa...The IceHogs have now lost five of the last six games and are 1-4-1-0 over that span since Jan. 27...With the current skid, Rockford has fallen into sixth place in the Central Division with an overall record of 25-20-3-3 this season.

The IceHogs, at 1-4-1-0 over their last six games, have been outscored and outshot during the third period over that six-game span dating to Jan. 27...Rockford previously outshot opponents 505-413 and outscored opponents 56-44 during the third period through games of Jan. 26, but are currently being outshot 55-50 and outscored 8-6 in the third period through the last six contests.

AHL All-Star Carl Dahlstrom was recalled by the Chicago Blackhawks and made his NHL debut on Feb. 10 at the Minnesota Wild...Dahlstrom is now the 100th IceHogs alumnus to play in the NHL, a list which includes players to suit up with Rockford and then go on to play in the NHL...The IceHogs-NHL alumnus list features six such players this season in J.F Berube, Carl Dahlstrom, Jeff Glass, Justin Holl, Tomas Jurco and David Kampf.

AHL All-Star Matthew Highmore notched his fifth multi-goal effort of his rookie campaign with two tallies against San Antonio last Wednesday...Highmore has now combined for 20 total goals this season to become just the second IceHogs rookie (also Tanner Kero in 2015-16) with 20 goals in a single season during Rockford's AHL affiliation (since 2007-08)...Highmore needs just one more goal to set the team's all-time goal record for rookies during AHL affiliation.

Defenseman Adam Clendening has points in a season-high five straight games (1g, 4a) and leads the IceHogs with 13 points (2g, 11a) in 13 games since making his team season debut on Jan. 12...Clendening is now just three points and three assists shy of tying the franchise's all-time marks among team defenseman...Clendening has totaled 131 points and 107 assists to rank behind only Brian Connelly's 134 points and 110 assists for the IceHogs' defensemen records.

UPCOMING HOME GAMES

Tuesday, Feb. 13 | Cleveland vs. Rockford (7 p.m.) The IceHogs take on the Cleveland Monsters on a Taco Tuesday. If the Hogs win, tickets from Tuesday's game can be redeemed for a ticket of equal or lesser value to the following Winning Weekdays game on Feb. 28. Fans can also enjoy $2 tacos, select beer, and companion tickets.

Saturday, Feb. 17 | Cleveland vs. Rockford (6 pm.) Rockford completes the back end of a two-game set against Cleveland with a 6 p.m. tilt on Saturday. The contest is the second of three "Our Town, Our Team" bobblehead giveaways, with the first 2,500 fans receiving a free bobblehead of Toronto Raptors guard, Fred VanVleet (presented by Rock Valley Culligan).

Sunday, Feb. 18 | San Antonio vs. Rockford (4 p.m.) The Hogs cap a three-game homestand with a Sunday matinee contest against the Rampage. Sunday is both Special Olympics and Star Wars night, and the first 2,500 fans in attendance will receive a free Hammy Garden Gnome, courtesy of Lawn Care by Walter.

BUD LIGHT MONTHLY MONDAY HOG TALK AT VINTAGE 501

Bud Light Hog Talk returns to Vintage 501 TONIGHT from 6-7 p.m. Tonight's guests will be Head Coach Jeremy Colliton, defenseman Adam Clendening and forward John Hayden. Vintage 501 is located in downtown Rockford at 501 E. State St. Fans can join broadcasters Joseph Zakrzewski and Brittany Toolis from 6-7 p.m. on the first Monday of every month throughout the season as the duo chats with IceHogs players, coaches and front office members. For those unable to attend the show in-person, Monday's show will be streaming live on IceHogs.com. "Bud Light Hog Talk" will also be available on www.icehogs.com following the live show. Fans can access the podcast through the "Audio Highlights" link in the "Multimedia" menu.

ICEHOGS BROADCASTING NETWORK

Catch every IceHogs game, home and road, in 2017-18 on WIFR's Cozi TV on 23.3. The games can also be viewed on Comcast Cable channel 434, Charter Cable channel 194, Dish Network channel 252 or Mediacom 102 in the Rockford market and online through AHLLive.com. Every TV broadcast will start with "IceHogs Warm Up" 30 minutes prior to puck drop. Fans can also listen to the action for free at sportsfanradio1330.com and IceHogs.com. For a complete listing of TV stations carrying IceHogs games, visit IceHogs.com, and for the complete schedule of radio broadcasts, visit sportsfanradio1330.com.

TICKETS ON SALE FOR 2017-18!

IceHogs individual game tickets can be purchased by calling (815) 968-5222 to reserve your seats for any regular season home game during the 2017-18 season. Tickets can also be purchased online at IceHogs.com, in person at the BMO Harris Bank Center Box Office in downtown Rockford or at any Ticketmaster outlet, including Walmart.

