Week 18 Report: Hogs Stretch Home Streak to 5 Games

February 5, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rockford IceHogs News Release





BACON BITS:

-The Rockford IceHogs notched a point against the first-place Manitoba Moose last week before suffering a 7-4 loss at the Chicago Wolves on Saturday...The IceHogs have dropped three straight games (including the OTL) and fallen into fifth place in the Central Division with an overall record of 24-18-3-3...Rockford tallied points in nine of 10 games prior to dropping each of the last three contests.

-The Hogs have allowed at least one power-play goal in each of the three games during their current skid...Both Chicago and Manitoba potted two power-play goals and Grand Rapids converted on one PP opportunity over that stretch...Opponents have combined to go 5-for-9 on the man-advantage over the last three games.

-Rockford collected a point at home last week against Manitoba prior to taking a regulation loss to the Wolves in Rosemont...With the pair of contests, the IceHogs enter the week tied for first in the Western Division in points at home (33), but also tied for the third-fewest points on the road (21)...The Hogs have points in each of their last five home games (3-0-1-1), but have dropped three straight road games.

-The IceHogs have played into overtime in two of the last four games and have now faced the fifth-most OT/SO games thus far in the AHL this season...Through 48 contests thus far this year, 15 have extended into overtime/shootout, with Rockford going 4-3 in overtime and 5-3 in the shootout.

-Forward Anthony Louis has scored goals in three straight games to push his point total to 28 (9g 19a) this season, which ranks just one point shy of the team lead by Matthew Highmore...Louis enters the week with points in nine of his last 12 games, and nine total points (4g, 5a) in that span dating to Jan. 7.

-Andreas Martinsen notched points in each of the two games last week, tallying an assist against the Wolves and potting a goal against Manitoba...Martinsen has now combined for nine points (3g, 6a) over his last 11 games.

-Tanner Kero picked up assists against Chicago and Manitoba and enters the week with a team-high 12 points (5g, 7a) over his last 13 games since Jan. 6.

UPCOMING GAMES:

Wednesday, Feb. 7 | San Antonio vs. Rockford (7 p.m.) The IceHogs host the Rampage in a Fas Fuel Winning Weekday matchup. Fans can enjoy $2 beer, soda, hotdogs and companion tickets, and the first 1,500 patrons will receive a free slice of pizza, courtesy of Papa John's Pizza. In addition, those who attended the last Fas Fuel Winning Weekday on Jan. 23 can exchange their ticket stub from that game for a free ticket of equal or lesser value to Wednesday's game against the Rampage.

Friday, Feb. 9 | Milwaukee vs. Rockford (7 p.m.) Rockford hosts the division-rival Admirals and the first 1,000 fans ages 21+ receive a free IceHogs grill tongs, courtesy of Bud Light. Fans ages 21+ can also kick-start their weekend celebrations with a Blues Flame Friday Pregame Party.

Saturday, Feb. 10 | Rockford at Iowa (6 p.m.) The IceHogs travel to Iowa for the ninth matchup of the 2017-18 series. The two teams have split the series thus far, with each squad posting a record of 4-3-1-0 prior to Saturday.

BUD LIGHT MONTHLY MONDAY HOG TALK AT VINTAGE 501:

Bud Light Hog Talk returns to Vintage 501 Monday, Feb. 12 from 6-7 p.m. Vintage 501 is located in downtown Rockford at 501 E. State St. Fans can join broadcasters Joseph Zakrzewski and Brittany Toolis from 6-7 p.m. on the first Monday of every month throughout the season as the duo chats with IceHogs players, coaches and front office members. For those unable to attend the show in-person, Monday's show will be streaming live on IceHogs.com. "Bud Light Hog Talk" will also be available on www.icehogs.com following the live show. Fans can access the podcast through the "Audio Highlights" link in the "Multimedia" menu. NEXT WEEK'S EXPECTED GUESTS: Defensman Adam Clendening and forward Tyler Sikura

ICEHOGS BROADCASTING NETWORK

Catch every IceHogs game, home and road, in 2017-18 on WIFR's Cozi TV on 23.3. The games can also be viewed on Comcast Cable channel 434, Charter Cable channel 194, Dish Network channel 252 or Mediacom 102 in the Rockford market and online through AHLLive.com. Every TV broadcast will start with "IceHogs Warm Up" 30 minutes prior to puck drop. Fans can also listen to the action for free at sportsfanradio1330.com and IceHogs.com. For a complete listing of TV stations carrying IceHogs games, visit IceHogs.com, and for the complete schedule of radio broadcasts, visit sportsfanradio1330.com.

TICKETS ON SALE FOR 2017-18!

IceHogs individual game tickets can be purchased by calling (815) 968-5222 to reserve your seats for any regular season home game during the 2017-18 season. Tickets can also be purchased online at IceHogs.com, in person at the BMO Harris Bank Center Box Office in downtown Rockford or at any Ticketmaster outlet, including Walmart.

The IceHogs events, dates, times and prices are subject to change without notice. Discounts not applicable to prior sales, subject to availability and cannot be combined with any other offer. Use of the IceHogs name, logo or any other images is prohibited without written permission from the Rockford IceHogs Professional Hockey Club.

