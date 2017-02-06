Week 17 Report & Hog Talk Cancelled for Today

WEEK 17 REPORT

Bacon Bits: -Sam Carrick scored a goal against Chicago on Saturday and now leads the IceHogs with 13 points (7g, 6a) over his last 20 games, dating to Dec. 21. Carrick ranks first on the team in goals in that span and is two assists shy of the Hogs' top total during that time.

-Jeremy Langlois scored his third goal of the last four games during Saturday's OTL at Chicago. The forward netted just one goal through his first 33 games this year prior to scoring against Iowa on Jan. 27 and Jan. 28 and at Chicago on Feb. 4.

-The IceHogs have gone winless in seven straight games following a pair of overtime losses to Milwaukee and Chicago last week. The Hogs are 0-3-4-0 during the current skid.

-Rockford scored more than two goals for the first time in 10 road games during Friday's 4-3 OTL at Milwaukee. Overall, the Hogs have eclipsed the two-goal mark in just five of 24 road games this year.

-Recently-acquired forward Michael Latta tallied an assist in each of Rockford's two games last week. The former Reign skater totaled just 2g-4a-6pts in 29 games with Ontario at the beginning of this season, but has since collected three assists in his first five games with the IceHogs from Jan. 25 - Feb. 4.

-The Hogs notched a point in Saturday's OTL to Chicago, and currently trail the Wolves in points in the 2016-17 Illinois Lottery Cup series, 13-9. The IceHogs must win the final two matchups of the season in regulation to avoid dropping the full season series to the Wolves for the first time since 2013-14.

-Rockford returned from the All-Star Break and earned two out of a possible four points against two of the top three teams in the division.

Upcoming Home Games:

Tuesday, February 7: The IceHogs return to the BMO Harris Bank Center for a Fas Fuel Winning Weekdays and WXRX Dollar Days game against Illinois Lottery Cup rival, the Chicago Wolves (26-16-3-3) at 7 p.m. The first 1,500 fans to enter the arena will receive a slice of pizza courtesy of Papa John's. Tuesday is also 90's Night with specially-themed music and promotions.

Saturday, February 11: Rockford faces the San Antonio Rampage at 7 p.m. at the BMO?Harris Bank Center. The first 2,500 fans that pass through will pick up a T-Shirt courtesy of Anderson Toyota in Rockford.

Sunday, February 12: The Rockford IceHogs take on Central Division rival, the Milwaukee Admirals (26-15-2-2), in their seventh season meeting at 4 p.m. at the BMO Harris Bank Center. The first 1,500 fans to enter the arena will receive a Plush Otis Toy courtesy of Riverside Dental. After the game, fans have the opportunity to Skate with the Hogs on the BMO Harris Bank Center ice. Fans are required to bring their own skates as there are no rentals available.

Bud Light Monthly Monday Hog Talk At Vintage 501: Bud Light Hog Talk has been cancelled for February. Vintage 501 is located in downtown Rockford at 501 E. State St. Fans can join broadcaster Bob Mills and Kevin Peters from 6-7 p.m. on the first Monday of every month throughout the season as the duo chats with IceHogs players, coaches and front office members. For those unable to attend the show in-person, Monday's show will be streaming live on WXRX.com . "Bud Light Hog Talk" will also be available on www.icehogs.com following the live show. Fans can access the podcast through the "Audio Highlights" link in the "Multimedia" menu.

The IceHogs Broadcasting Network: Catch every IceHogs game, home and road, in 2016-17 on WIFR's "Justice Network" on 23.3. The games can also be viewed on Comcast Cable channel 434, Charter Cable channel 194, Dish Network channel 252 or Mediacom 102 in the Rockford market and online through AHLLive.com . Every TV broadcast will start with "IceHogs Warm Up" 30 minutes prior to puck drop. Fans can also listen to the action for free at WXRX.com and sportsfanradio1330.com . For a complete listing of TV stations carrying IceHogs games, visit IceHogs.com, and for the complete schedule of radio broadcasts, visit sportsfanradio1330.com.

Tickets On Sale for 2016-2017! IceHogs individual game tickets can be purchased by calling (815) 968-5222 to reserve your seats for any regular season home game during the 2016-17 season. Tickets can also be purchased online at IceHogs.com, in person at the BMO?Harris Bank Center Box Office in downtown Rockford or at any Ticketmaster outlet, including Walmart.

