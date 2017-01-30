Week 16 Report

January 30, 2017 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rockford IceHogs News Release





WEEK 16 REPORT

Bacon Bits: -The Hogs notched one point in three games this past week and enter the All-Star break ranked eighth in the Central Division with an overall record of 14-23-5-3 and 36 total points.

-Recently acquired center Michael Latta notched an assist in his IceHogs debut on Jan. 25 at San Antonio. Latta has skated in each of the IceHogs' three games since being acquired from the Los Angeles Kings in exchange for defenseman Cameron Schilling on Jan. 21.

-Defenseman Gustav Forsling recorded an assist in each of his three games last week and boasted a season-high four-game point (1G, 3A) streak at the time of his recall to the Chicago Blackhawks on Sunday.

-Ville Pokka ranks fifth among AHL defenseman with 112 shots on goal. Pokka had 1+ shots in each of his three games last week and eight total shots in that time.

-Rockford has scored two or fewer goals in six straight games and 14 of its last 17 tilts dating to Dec. 26. The IceHogs begin the All-Star break ranked last in the AHL in scoring with just 2.33 goals per game.

-The IceHogs have outshot their opponents in 10 straights games and in 34 of 45 overall contests this season. Rockford ranks first in the league in total shots (1,474) and is tied for third in shots per game (32.76).

-Spencer Abbott helped the Western Conference earn victories in the Sher-Wood Puck Control Relay and ExteNet Systems Breakaway Relay events last night, as part of the Western Conference's 15-11 victory over the Eastern Conference in the 2017 AHL All-Star Skills Competition, presented by Giant Food Stores and Velaspan at PPL Center. Abbott will also take the ice tonight for the 2017 AHL All-Star Game, beginning at 6 p.m. (CT).

Upcoming Home Games: The IceHogs (14-23-5-3) are currently on All-Star break and return to action on Friday and Saturday Feb. 3 and 4. Rockford travels to Milwaukee for a matchup with the Admirals (24-15-2-2) at 7 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 3 followed by a visit to the Allstate Arena in Rosemont for a meeting with the Chicago Wolves (25-15-3-3) on Saturday, Feb. 4. The IceHogs return home to the BMO Harris Bank Center on Tuesday, Feb. 7 against Chicago at 7 p.m.

The IceHogs Broadcasting Network: Catch every IceHogs game, home and road, in 2016-17 on WIFR's "Justice Network" on 23.3. The games can also be viewed on Comcast Cable channel 434, Charter Cable channel 194, Dish Network channel 252 or Mediacom 102 in the Rockford market and online through AHLLive.com . Every TV broadcast will start with "IceHogs Warm Up" 30 minutes prior to puck drop. Fans can also listen to the action for free at WXRX.com and sportsfanradio1330.com . For a complete listing of TV stations carrying IceHogs games, visit IceHogs.com, and for the complete schedule of radio broadcasts, visit sportsfanradio1330.com.

Tickets On Sale for 2016-2017! IceHogs individual game tickets can be purchased by calling (815) 968-5222 to reserve your seats for any regular season home game during the 2016-17 season. Tickets can also be purchased online at IceHogs.com, in person at the BMO?Harris Bank Center Box Office in downtown Rockford or at any Ticketmaster outlet, including Walmart.

