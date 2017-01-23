Week 15 Report

Bacon Bits: -The Hogs notched points in three of four contests last week, concluding the stretch with a 2-1-1-0 record and five of eight possible points in those four games.

-Kyle Baun notched two assists in Sunday's loss to San Antonio and currently leads the IceHogs with 14 points (4g, 10a) in his last 17 games since Dec. 17.

-Recently-acquired goalie, Jeff Glass, began his IceHogs tenure with 37 consecutive saves and a shutout streak of 97:17 through his first two starts. Glass blanked Cleveland with 26 saves on Jan. 18, becoming the first IceHogs goalie to post a shutout in his team debut, before turning away his first 11 shots over 37:17 of scoreless hockey the following game at the Monsters on Jan. 20.

-The Hogs have scored two or fewer goals in three straight games and nine of their last 11 since Dec. 31. Rockford ranks last in the league in scoring with 2.38 goals per game and is the only AHL team to play in 40+ games while not exceeding 100 total goals.

-Rockford has outshot its opponents in seven straight games and in 31 of 42 overall tilts this season. The IceHogs begin the week ranked first in the league in total shots (1370) and third with 32.62 shots per game.

-The Chicago Blackhawks acquired center Michael Latta from the Los Angeles Kings in exchange for defenseman Cameron Schilling on Jan. 22. Latta, who is expected to report to the IceHogs, has totaled 40g-67a-107pts in 212 career AHL games, including 2g-4a-6pts in 29 games with Ontario this season, and 4g-13a-17pts in 113 career NHL games with the Washington Capitals from 2013-16.

Upcoming Home Games: The IceHogs (14-21-4-3) finish up a four-game road trip on Wednesday in San Antonio (18-20-4-0) before returning to the BMO Harris Bank Center for a two-game weekend series against the Iowa Wild (19-19-4-1).

Friday, January 27 vs Iowa Wild: Puck drop is 7 p.m. The Rockford IceHogs host the Iowa Wild on Catholic Schools Night. The first 1,000 fans 21 years and older to enter the arena will receive a cooler backpack courtesy of Bud Light. A Blues Flame Friday Pre-Game Party presented by District Bar & Grill will kick off Friday night at 5:15 p.m. Fans 21-and-older are invited to enjoy live music from Don Collins and The Night Shift, a happy hour special, and free appetizers at the Blue Flame Lounge.

Saturday, January 28 vs. Iowa Wild: Game starts at 7 p.m. The IceHogs face the Iowa Wild in the sixth meeting of the season on Pink In The Rink. Rockford will wear specialty Pink In The Rink jerseys that will be auctioned of with the proceeds benefiting breast cancer research. Also, the BMO Harris Bank Center ice will be dyed pink. The first 2,500 fans to enter the arena will receive a LED Foam Stick courtesy of Swedish American Hospital.

