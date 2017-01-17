Week 14 Report: Road Trippin': Hogs Head out to CLE & SA

Bacon Bits:

- The Rockford IceHogs notched five of a possible eight points during last week's homestand, capping the four-game stretch with wins against Chicago and Grand Rapids, an overtime loss vs. San Diego and a loss to the Griffins.

- With Monday's home win against Grand Rapids, the Hogs have notched 24 of their 32 total points while playing on their home ice. Rockford is 10-7-2-2 at the BMO, compared to just 3-13-1-1 in road games this year.

- Kyle Baun extended his home point streak to a league high-tying eight straight games on Monday. Baun has scored nine points (3g, 6a) during his streak, and is currently tied with David Warsofsky (Scranton) for the longest active such streak in the AHL.

-Brandon Mashinter and Jeremy Langlois each reached a career milestone in Saturday's game, with Mashinter skating in his 500th career professional game and Langlois playing in his 150th career AHL contest.

-Luke Johnson notched a point in each of the final three games during the homestand and currently leads all IceHogs rookies with 11 points (4g, 7a) this season.

-The IceHogs have given up 3+ goals in 19 of their last 24 games since Nov. 19. Rockford, which allowed 3+ goals in all but one game during its homestand, begins the week tied for the most goals allowed in the AHL this season (153 goals, also Hartford).

Upcoming Home Games:

The IceHogs head on a four-game road trip with stops in Cleveland and San Antonio before returning to the BMO Harris Bank Center on Friday, Jan. 27 against the Iowa Wild at 7 p.m.

The IceHogs Broadcasting Network:

Catch every IceHogs game, home and road, in 2016-17 on WIFR's "Justice Network" on 23.3. The games can also be viewed on Comcast Cable channel 434, Charter Cable channel 194, Dish Network channel 252 or Mediacom 102 in the Rockford market and online through AHLLive.com. Every TV broadcast will start with "IceHogs Warm Up" 30 minutes prior to puck drop. Fans can also listen to the action for free at WXRX.com and sportsfanradio1330.com. For a complete listing of TV stations carrying IceHogs games, visit IceHogs.com, and for the complete schedule of radio broadcasts, visit sportsfanradio1330.com.

Tickets On Sale for 2016-2017!

IceHogs individual game tickets can be purchased by calling (815) 968-5222 to reserve your seats for any regular season home game during the 2016-17 season. Tickets can also be purchased online at IceHogs.com, in person at the BMO?Harris Bank Center Box Office in downtown Rockford or at any Ticketmaster outlet, including Walmart.

