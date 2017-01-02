Week 12 Report

Bacon Bits:

-The IceHogs concluded the 2016 calendar year with points in four of their last five home games and 11 of 17 total games at the BMO. Rockford's 19 points at home (8-6-1-2) are currently just five shy of the Western Conference's top mark from Grand Rapids (24 points).

-Rockford's offense is averaging 3.3 goals per game over its last seven contests, beginning Dec. 17. The Hogs have scored multiple goals in six of those seven games, including four games with 4+ goals.

-Spencer Abbott has produced back-to-back multi-point games and is currently riding a team high-tying four-game point streak. Abbott enters Tuesday's contest with four goals, two assists and six points over his last four games.

-Mark McNeill claimed sole possession of third place among the IceHogs' all-time points leaders with his two assists against Chicago on Wednesday. McNeill surpassed Preston Mizzi (148 points) and has now totaled 150 points (71g, 79a) over 247 career games with Rockford from 2011-17.

-Kyle Baun has notched more than half of his total points (15 points) for the season over just his last seven games. Baun leads the team and ranks 11th in the AHL with eight points (2g, 6a) in that span (Dec. 17).

-Ville Pokka tallied an assist on Rockford's lone power-play goal Friday, and the defenseman now leads all Hogs skaters with 11 power-play points (2g, 9a) this season. His nine assists on the power play are tied for sixth among all AHL blueliners.

-The IceHogs fell to 3-10-1-1 in road games following Saturday's loss at Grand Rapids. Rockford is currently tied (also Charlotte) for the fewest points (8) on the road in the AHL this season.

Upcoming Home Games: Sunday, January 8 vs. Chicago: Puck Drop is 4 p.m. The Rockford IceHogs (11-16-2-3) face the Chicago Wolves (18-11-3-2) in the ninth Illinois Lottery Cup matchup of the season.The first 2,500 fans to enter the BMO?Harris Bank Center will receive a copy of the 2016-17 IceHogs team card set, compliments of the Rockford Register Star. The Major League Baseball's Commissioner's trophy, presented to the 2016 World Series Champion Chicago Cubs, will also be at the game on the BMO?Harris Bank Center concourse. After the game, fans have the opportunity to participate in Skate with the Hogs on the BMO Harris Bank Center ice. Fans are required to bring their own skates as there are no rentals available.

Bud Light Monthly Monday Hog Talk At Vintage 501: Bud Light Hog Talk's fourth segment at Vintage 501 will be today from 4-5 p.m. The fourth show will feature defenseman Viktor Svedberg, goaltender Lars Johansson and head coach Ted Dent. Vintage 501 is located in downtown Rockford at 501 E. State St. Fans can join broadcaster Bob Mills and Kevin Peters from 6-7 p.m. on the first Monday of every month throughout the season as the duo chats with IceHogs players, coaches and front office members. For those unable to attend the show in-person, Monday's show will be streaming live on WXRX.com.

"Bud Light Hog Talk" will also be available on www.icehogs.com following the live show. Fans can access the podcast through the "Audio Highlights" link in the "Multimedia" menu.

The IceHogs Broadcasting Network: Catch every IceHogs game, home and road, in 2016-17 on WIFR's "Justice Network" on 23.3. The games can also be viewed on Comcast Cable channel 434, Charter Cable channel 194, Dish Network channel 252 or Mediacom 102 in the Rockford market and online through AHLLive.com. Every TV broadcast will start with "IceHogs Warm Up" 30 minutes prior to puck drop. Fans can also listen to the action for free at WXRX.com and sportsfanradio1330.com . A select number of games will be aired on Sports Fan 1330 AM throughout the season. For a complete listing of TV stations carrying IceHogs games, visit IceHogs.com, and for the complete schedule of radio broadcasts, visit sportsfanradio1330.com.

Tickets On Sale for 2016-2017! IceHogs individual game tickets can be purchased by calling (815) 968-5222 to reserve your seats for any regular season home game during the 2016-17 season. Tickets can also be purchased online at IceHogs.com, in person at the BMO?Harris Bank Center Box Office in downtown Rockford or at any Ticketmaster outlet, including Walmart.

