Wednesday\\"s Opening Night Kicks off First Homestand at Regions Field

News Release

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. - The Birmingham Barons' inaugural homestand of the 2017 season is just a day away. The Barons will welcome the Montgomery Biscuits to town from Wednesday, April 12 through Sunday, April 16. A jam packed schedule full of giveaways, fun promotions, fireworks and special appearances will highlight the series.

Wednesday, April 12, 7:05 p.m. - The Wednesday night opener will feature a magnetic schedule giveaway for all fans, presented by MINI of Birmingham. Fan favorite Jake the Diamond Dog will be on hand for photos and to entertain fans. It is also AAA Wednesday, presented by AAA of Alabama. Show your AAA card and receive $2 off a regular priced ticket. The executive entry opens at 5:30 p.m., with all gates opening at 6.

Thursday, April 13, 7:05 p.m. - Back by popular demand, the first Thirsty Thursday of the season presented by Miller Lite, Woodbridge and Buffalo Wild Wings will feature $2 beer, wine and soft drink specials. Magnetic schedules presented by MINI of Birmingham will also be given away for all fans. The executive entry opens at 5:30 p.m., with all gates opening at 6.

Friday, April 14, 7:05 p.m. - Your last chance to grab a magnetic schedule presented by MINI of Birmingham, the executive entry opens at 5:30 p.m., with all gates opening at 6. The game will be capped off by the first Friday Night Fireworks of the 2017 season, presented by Hibbett Sports, Alabama Power and Coca-Cola.

Saturday, April 15, 6:30 p.m. - The Barons and WIAT CBS 42 celebrate Jackie Robinson day with all Barons donning special Brooklyn Dodger 42 inspired uniforms. The executive entry opens at 5:00 p.m., with all gates opening at 5:30.

Sunday, April 16, 4:00 p.m. - The first 2017 Salute to Armed Forces Sunday, presented by NAPA and Marion Military Institute. All active or veteran members of the armed services receive $2 off a regular priced ticket with a military ID. The executive entry opens at 2:30 p.m., with all gates opening at 3:00.

The Barons will open the home portion of their 2017 season at Regions Field on Wednesday, April 12th against the Montgomery Biscuits, Double-A affiliate of the Tampa Bay Rays, with first pitch set for 7:05 p.m. For ticket information, game schedule, promotions calendar or for additional information about Regions Field, call (205) 988-3200, or visit www.barons.com, www.facebook.com/birminghambarons or on Twitter: @bhambarons.

