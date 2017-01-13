Weather Postpones Saturday's Indy Eleven Soccer Foundation Check Presentation with Indianapolis Publ

January 13, 2017 - North American Soccer League (NASL) - Indy Eleven News Release





INDIANAPOLIS- With expected icy conditions set to make travel dangerous across Central Indiana this weekend, Indianapolis Public Schools and Indy Eleven Soccer Foundation have postponed the formal check presentation celebrating a $10,000 grant issued to IPS, originally scheduled for Saturday morning at Broad Ripple Magnet High School for the Arts and Humanities.

A make-up date for the Indy Eleven Soccer Foundation/IPS check presentation ceremony will be announced early next week.

www.IndyEleven.com / Follow @IndyEleven on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram

• Discuss this story on the North American Soccer League message board...

• Digg this story

• Add to Del.icio.us

Tweet





North American Soccer League Stories from January 13, 2017

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.