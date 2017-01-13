Weather Postpones Saturday's Indy Eleven Soccer Foundation Check Presentation with Indianapolis Publ
January 13, 2017 - North American Soccer League (NASL) - Indy Eleven News Release
INDIANAPOLIS- With expected icy conditions set to make travel dangerous across Central Indiana this weekend, Indianapolis Public Schools and Indy Eleven Soccer Foundation have postponed the formal check presentation celebrating a $10,000 grant issued to IPS, originally scheduled for Saturday morning at Broad Ripple Magnet High School for the Arts and Humanities.
A make-up date for the Indy Eleven Soccer Foundation/IPS check presentation ceremony will be announced early next week.
