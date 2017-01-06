Weather Forces Postponement of Two Saturday Games

January 6, 2017 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) News Release





HUNTERSVILLE, NC - The Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) announced Friday that the Pensacola at Macon and Columbus at Fayetteville games scheduled for Saturday, Janu- ary 7 have been postponed due to the winter storm forecast for the area. No makeup dates have yet been announced.

• Discuss this story on the Southern Professional Hockey League message board...

• Digg this story

• Add to Del.icio.us

Tweet





Southern Professional Hockey League Stories from January 6, 2017

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.