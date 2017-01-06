Weather Forces Postponement of Two Saturday Games
January 6, 2017 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) News Release
HUNTERSVILLE, NC - The Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) announced Friday that the Pensacola at Macon and Columbus at Fayetteville games scheduled for Saturday, Janu- ary 7 have been postponed due to the winter storm forecast for the area. No makeup dates have yet been announced.
