We Want You

News Release

Thursday, February 8, 5:30pm - 7:30pm Saturday, February 10, 10am - 12pm

By working for the Biscuits this summer, you will experience the most fun and exciting atmosphere Montgomery has to offer while getting paid. You will help us throw 70 parties this summer by dressing up for theme nights, and making sure each and every fan has a smile on their face. We need YOU to join the Biscuits team and make the 2018 season the best one yet! Be a part of the Biscuit family by attending the Montgomery Biscuits Job Fair:

YOU MUST BRING two (2) appropriate pieces of identification with you (i.e. current DL and SS Card or current US Passport) to enter the job fair Download an application > Visit the Job Fair Info Page >

Location of Riverwalk Stadium:

The stadium is located on the corner of Coosa St. and Tallapoosa St. in downtown Montgomery.

For more information call 334-323-2255 or visit our website at www.biscuitsbaseball.com.

Montgomery Biscuits are E.O.E.

Montgomery Biscuits Baseball, 200 Coosa St., Montgomery, AL 36104

