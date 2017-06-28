Wawoe and Lopez Give Nuts Thrilling Win

News Release

Modesto, CA. - After giving up the lead in the ninth, Gianfranco Wawoe smacked the walk-off RBI single to give the Modesto Nuts a 2-1 win over the Visalia Rawhide in ten innings on Tuesday night at John Thurman Field.

Chris Mariscal torched a triple to start the bottom of the tenth against Rawhide (39-37; 3-3) reliever J.R. Bradley (L, 1-2). The next hitter, Gianfranco Wawoe, whacked the walk-off RBI single into left to give the Nuts (43-33; 4-2) their third straight win.

Pablo Lopez recorded his best start this season by working seven innings and allowing just three hits with five strikeouts. After a leadoff single in the first inning, Lopez retired 19 in a row.

The Nuts took the lead in the bottom of the seventh when Joe DeCarlo ripped a leadoff double. He scored on Jordan Cowan 's RBI double.

In the top of the ninth, Matt Walker was twice a strike away from finishing of the win. With two outs, Tyler Baker yanked a RBI double to tie the game.

Marvin Gorgas (W, 2-0) worked the tenth inning and easily maneuvered around a two-out infield single.

The Nuts continue a four-game series with game three against the Rawhide on Wednesday night at 7:05 p.m. Coverage on ModestoNuts.com will start at 6:55 p.m. Listen live online on your phone, tablet or PC .

