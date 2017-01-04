Watson to Head All-Star Contest

January 4, 2017 - ECHL (ECHL) - Toledo Walleye News Release





Toledo, OH - Head Coach Dan Watson has been chosen to be the head coach for the 2017 CCM / ECHL All-Star Classic presented by I LOVE NY.

In his first season as head coach, Watson has led the Walleye to best 30 game record in Toledo ECHL history (24-5-1) and is currently the top team in the entire ECHL with 49 points collected. Toledo currently has the most road wins (15) in the ECHL and is also the top scoring team in the ECHL averaging 4.20 goals per contest. The Walleye are tied with Quad City allowing the fewest goals per game (2.70) of any team in the league. Watson's club also boasts the top power play unit (23.5%) and the 9th best penalty kill (85.1%).

"I am really looking forward to this wonderful opportunity to coach a tremendous roster of players and to work with another great coach in Brad Ralph of Florida," said Head Coach Dan Watson. "A lot of the credit goes to the players and staff for what we have accomplished so far this year. A lot of the vision I had for this team in the summer has come to fruition."

Watson joined the Walleye staff back in 2009 as an assistant coach and served in that role or as an associate head coach in each season since helping lead the Walleye to the playoffs in 2010, 2012, 2015 and 2016. He also helped guide the Walleye to back to back division titles and the 2014-15 Brabham Cup.

The native of Glencoe, Ontario, played seven professional seasons amassing 447 games in the AHL, ECHL and UHL while scoring 23 goals with 66 assists and 394 penalty minutes. His first professional contract was signed in 2009 with the NHL's Columbus Blue Jackets. The 37-year-old finished his playing career with the Toledo Storm in the 2006-07 season while setting a career best with 25 points (4G, 21A).

The 2017 CCM/ECHL All-Star Classic presented by I LOVE NY will feature the host Adirondack Thunder taking on the ECHL All-Stars in a non-traditional format featuring 5-on-5, 4-on-4, and 3-on-3 play, as well as a Skills Competition (Puck Relay, Hardest Shot, Fastest Skater) to highlight the talents of both teams. The game will air LIVE exclusively on NHL Network on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017, at 8 p.m. ET from the Glens Falls Civic Center in Glens Falls, N.Y.

Watson will serve as head coach for the game by virtue of the Walleye having the ECHL's top winning percentage through games of Dec. 30, 2016. Ralph is the assistant coach for the game by virtue of the Everblades having the top winning percentage in the opposite conference through games of Dec. 30, 2016.

Twelve coaches from the ECHL All-Star Game have gone on to coach in the National Hockey League while 64 players from the contest have gone on to play in the NHL, including 48 since 2002 when the lineups began having players who coaches felt were prospects to move up to a higher level.

The 10th class will be inducted into the ECHL Hall of Fame on Wednesday, Jan. 18, during a luncheon ceremony presented by BFL CANADA and Sutton Special Risk at the Fort William Henry Hotel in Lake George, N.Y., the official host hotel of the 2017 ECHL All-Star Classic.

The ECHL All-Star Fan Fest, with player appearances, interactive game, prizes, giveaways, auctions, memorabilia, and a special Hockey Hall of Fame exhibit, will be held on Tuesday, Jan. 17 starting at 6 p.m. at the Fort William Henry Resort in Lake George, N.Y. On Wednesday, Jan. 18, the day's events include the ECHL Hall of Fame Luncheon and the 2017 CCM/ECHL All-Star Classic presented by I LOVE NY. Select ECHL Skills competitions will be held the same night and will be incorporated into the evening's events.

