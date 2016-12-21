Washington Spirit Signs Midfielder Havana Solaun

BOYDS, MD- The Washington Spirit has signed midfielder Havana Solaun to a new contract for the 2017 NWSL season. Per team and league policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The Spirit acquired the rights to Solaun in a November trade which saw the rights to Christine Nairn and Madalyn Schiffel go to Seattle Reign FC. In addition to Solaun's rights, the Spirit picked up the Nos. 3 and 36 overall picks in the 2017 NWSL College Draft and the Reign's second round pick in the 2018 NWSL College Draft. The Spirit has since used the No. 3 overall pick as part of a trade to bring Kristie Mewis and Kassey Kallman to the Spirit from the Boston Breakers.

After being drafted by the Reign in 2015, Solaun missed her entire rookie season due to a severe broken ankle. In her second "rookie" season in 2016, the former University of Florida Gator played in six matches for the Reign, including three starts. She scored the game-winner for the Reign on June 12, 2016 against the Houston Dash.

Solaun participated in U.S. Youth National Team camps at the U-17, U-20, and U-23 levels and was invited to a Canada National Team centralized camp in February 2015.

Full Name: Havana Solaun

Position: Midfielder

Hometown: Gainesville, FL

Birthdate: 2/23/1993

Age: 23

Height: 5' 9"

Transaction: Washington Spirit signs Havana Solaun to a new contract on December 21, 2016

