Washington Spirit Loans Forward Francisca Ordega to Sydney FC

December 22, 2016 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) - Washington Spirit News Release





BOYDS, MD- The Washington Spirit has loaned forward Francisca Ordegato Sydney FC for the remainder of the 2016/17 Westfield W-League season. The Australian league began in November and will run until February.

The Spirit signed Francisca "Franny" Ordega prior to the 2015 season. She scored three goals and notched two assists for the Spirit in 2015 and two goals and one assist in 2016. The Gboko, Nigeria native scored the game winning goal in extra time in the NWSL semifinal to send the Spirit to its first ever NWSL Championship.

Sydney FC currently sits in fourth place in the W-League standings but just one point behind first place Canberra United. The team's next match is on Friday, December 23 against fifth place Brisbane Roar FC at 3:30 a.m. ET.

Ordega will return to the Washington Spirit ahead of the 2017 NWSL season.

