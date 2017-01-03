Washington Spirit Forward Crystal Dunn to Play for Chelsea Ladies FC

January 3, 2017 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) - Washington Spirit News Release





BOYDS, MD. - Washington Spirit and U.S. Women's National Team forward Crystal Dunn has signed a deal to play for Chelsea Ladies FC in the FA WSL in England.

"On behalf of the entire Spirit organization and our fans, I want to thank Crystal for her years of commitment and outstanding performance," said general manager and head coach Jim Gabarra. "Of course it hurts to lose such a talented player, but this is professional sports, and every time there's a roster spot open it creates opportunities for others."

The Spirit drafted Dunn with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2014 NWSL College Draft. The Rockville Centre, New York native had a banner 2015 season scoring 15 goals for the Spirit and was awarded NWSL Golden Boot, NWSL MVP, Washington Spirit Golden Boot, and Washington Spirit MVP. She was also NWSL Player of the Week a record six times and NWSL Player of the Month for August. Dunn was named to 2015 NWSL Best XI and averaged 0.75 goals per team game, a new NWSL record (2015 Highlights ). In 2016, Dunn scored four goals, including both Spirit goals in the NWSL Championship, and had a career high five assists.

The forward was a key member of the Under-20 team that won the Under-20 Women's World Cup in Japan in 2012, where she had three assists. Dunn made her debut for the senior U.S. National Team in 2013 and scored her first career international goal on September 17, 2015. Dunn was a member of the 2016 United States Olympic team, scoring a goal against Colombia in a group stage match. The 24 year old was also nominated for U.S. Soccer's Female Player of the Year for 2016.

ABOUT THE WASHINGTON SPIRIT

The Washington Spirit is the professional women's soccer team based at the Maryland SoccerPlex in Germantown, Md. Launched in 2012, the Spirit play in the National Women's Soccer League, the premier women's soccer competition in North America. For more information about the Spirit, visit www.WashingtonSpirit.com, follow the club on Twitter @WashSpirit and on Facebook at facebook.com/washingtonspirit.

ABOUT THE NATIONAL WOMEN'S SOCCER LEAGUE

The National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) is a ten-team Division-I women's professional soccer league featuring players from Canada, Mexico, and U.S. The ten clubs are the Boston Breakers, Chicago Red Stars, FC Kansas City, Houston Dash, Orlando Pride, Portland Thorns FC, Seattle Reign FC, Sky Blue FC, Washington Spirit, and Western New York Flash.

Based in Chicago, the NWSL is supported by the United States Soccer Federation, Canadian Soccer Association, and Federation of Mexican Football. For more information about the NWSL, log on to the league's official website at www.NWSLsoccer.com.

---www.WashingtonSpirit.com--- ###

• Discuss this story on the National Women's Soccer League message board...

• Digg this story

• Add to Del.icio.us

Tweet





National Women's Soccer League Stories from January 3, 2017

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.