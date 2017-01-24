Washington Spirit Assistant Coach Denise Reddy Will Return in 2017 with Expanded Role

BOYDS, Md- Washington Spirit 1st Assistant coach Denise Reddy has returned to the Spirit for the 2017 NWSL season in that same role and has also been named Technical Director of our U.S. Soccer Development Academy program for the state of Maryland.

"I am extremely excited to return to the Spirit organization for the 2017 season," said Reddy. "I am looking forward to working again with Jim and of course our great group of passionate and determined players. We have some unfinished business to take care of. With the addition of the Development Academy, I hope to help build a place where development, of both coaches and players, is the number one priority."

The former Rutgers University player spent 10 years as a pro in Sweden for MalmÃ¶ FF, seven years as team captain, before taking up coaching full time. She was an instrumental part of the Spirit coaching staff in her first year with the club in 2016, helping first year Spirit coach Jim Gabarra guide the team to its best NWSL finish to date.

In 2017, Reddy will expand her influence within the Spirit organization to lead the Maryland side of the club's newly launched U.S. Soccer Girls' Development Academy programs which will field U14, U15, U17, and U19 teams in the nation's top youth league for providing a direct path to the U.S. Youth National team and NWSL professional teams.

Under Reddy's leadership, top female players with the talent and commitment to be successful players in college, youth international, professional, and even the full U.S. Women's National Team will have one of the most qualified professionals in the women's game to guide them towards their dreams.

"Denise was an integral part of our club's success in 2016," said general manager and head coach Jim Gabarra. "We are all extremely lucky to have her return as a full time pro assistant coach and serve as our Maryland Spirit Development Academy Technical Director."

Before helping the Spirit to its best ever NWSL finish in 2016, Reddy was head coach of VittsjÃ¶ GIK and LinkÃ¶ping FC in Sweden and B93/HIK/Skjold in Denmark. Under her direction, LinkÃ¶ping FC reached the quarterfinals of the Champions League in 2011. Previously, she was an assistant coach for Chicago Red Stars from 2008-2010 and Jersey Sky Blue from 2006-2008. Reddy was one of the original founders of Sky Blue FC and was influential in the establishment of the Sky Blue Soccer School. She holds a UEFA Pro License which she received in Denmark.

