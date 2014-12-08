Washington Nationals Outfield Michael Taylor

News Release

Woodbridge, VA---The Washington Nationals have assigned OF Michael Taylor to the Potomac Nationals, where he will begin a rehabilitation assignment. The centerfielder will be with the P-Nats beginning Monday night, as Potomac hosts the Lynchburg Hillcats (Cleveland Indians) at 7:05pm.

The 26-year-old Taylor was placed on the 10-day Disabled List with an oblique strain on July 7th, and Monday night will mark his first game action since the injury.

Taylor has appeared in 72 games this season with Washington. The right-handed hitting outfielder has hit 12 home runs and driven in 35 runs for the Nationals in 2017. A .278 hitter thus far this season, Taylor is 10-13 in stolen base attempts, and has already set a career high with 16 doubles. Taylor is one extra-base hit shy of tying his career high with 31 XBH's.

A two-year starter for the P-Nats, Taylor played in 242 games for The Red, White, & Blue over the 2012 and 2013 seasons. In two years with Potomac, Taylor tallied 74 doubles, 13 home runs, and 124 RBIs.

The Nationals drafted the Fort Lauderdale, FL native out of Westminster Academy in Fort Lauderdale in the sixth round of the 2009 MLB Draft. After four seasons in the minors, Taylor made his MLB debut on 8/12/14 against the New York Mets. In his debut, Taylor went 2-4 with a home run and two RBIs.

Taylor joins the P-Nats for the opener of the three-game series vs. the Hillcats, while the length of the rehab stint is still TBD.

First pitch between Potomac and Lynchburg on Monday night at Pfitzner Stadium is set for 7:05pm, while gates will open at 6:00pm.

